Donald Trump gives 60 Russian diplomats the heave-ho

The 60 people expelled from the US include 48 attached to the Russian embassy and 12 at the country’s mission to the UN. They have seven days to leave the country, the officials said.

European Council president Donald Tusk said on Monday that 14 EU countries would expel Russian diplomats as well.

The UK has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats in response to the attack on Skripal and his daughter, which Prime Minister Theresa May’s government determined was perpetrated by Russia.

Putin’s government, in turn, ordered 23 UK diplomats out of Russia over what it called "unsubstantiated accusations". The Kremlin said on Monday it would act reciprocally if Trump expelled officials.

Germany expelled four Russian diplomats on Monday, the foreign ministry in Berlin said on Twitter, citing Russia’s lack of an explanation over the Salisbury attack. "We didn’t take this decision lightly," foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

Last week EU leaders declared that it was "highly likely" there was "no plausible alternative explanation" other than Russia being to blame.

While the UK and EU also recalled their ambassadors from Russia in response to the attack, the US has no plans to withdraw diplomats from the country, the officials said.

US policy towards Russia has grown more aggressive in recent months, but some Trump critics say he’s been slow to respond to Putin’s provocations. Some have drawn a connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government, as well as Trump’s past business relationships with Russian figures.

Trump faced criticism last week for calling Putin to congratulate him on his re-election, a vote observers said was marred by irregularities. After the call, Trump said he hoped to meet Putin in the "not-too-distant future".

"The US stands ready to co-operate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can happen only with a change in the Russian government’s behaviour," Sanders said.

It is common for countries to station intelligence agents overseas under cover as diplomats, whose presence at embassies is accepted with a wink and a nod by their host nations.

The Obama administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two embassy compounds that it said were used for "intelligence-related purposes" in December 2016 in response to alleged Kremlin hacking of the presidential elections Trump won.

Putin held back from an immediate response, a decision praised as "very smart" by Trump, who’d campaigned on a pledge of improved relations with the Kremlin leader. But after legislators passed a law last July that prevented Trump from easing sanctions without congressional approval, Putin ordered the US to cut staff at its diplomatic missions in Russia by 755, or nearly two-thirds, by September 1 to create parity with Russian embassy officials in the US.

Bloomberg