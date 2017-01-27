US economic growth falls back in fourth quarter as trade deficit widens

Washington — US economic growth slowed more than forecast last quarter on the biggest drag from trade in six years and more moderate consumer spending.

But business investment picked up, which may be a harbinger of faster expansion in 2017.

Gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced, rose at 1.9% annualised after the third quarter’s 3.5% gain, according to Commerce Department data issued on Friday in Washington. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey was 2.2%.

Consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, rose 2.5%, in line with projections.

The results cap growth of 1.9% for the full year — near the average pace of the current expansion — and reinforce the leading role of household purchases while showing that businesses are starting to spend again. The strong job market and optimism among consumers and companies for President Donald Trump’s policies are likely to keep growth humming along in 2017.

"The economy has strong underlying fundamentals," Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, before the report’s release. "Growth should accelerate this year."

Economists’ US growth forecasts ranged from 1.7% to 2.9%. The GDP estimate is the first of three for the quarter. Others will be released in February and March when more information becomes available. Growth of 2.3% is expected for 2017 and 2018, based on median projections in a Bloomberg survey earlier this month.

Soybean exports

Net exports took 1.7 percentage points off expansion in October-December, the most since the second quarter of 2010, as the trade deficit widened after a jump in soybean shipments added to growth in the third quarter.

In addition to household spending, the economy got help from business outlays on equipment, which rose 3.1% for the first gain in five quarters. Inventory accumulation added the most to growth since early 2015, housing made the strongest contribution in a year and government spending picked up.

For a better sense of underlying domestic demand, economists look at final sales to domestic purchasers, which strip out inventory and exports, the two most volatile components of GDP. After adjusting for inflation, such sales rose 2.5% last quarter, the fastest since the third quarter of 2015, following a 2.1% increase.

The increase in household purchases, which account for about 70% of the economy, followed the prior quarter’s 3% jump. Spending added 1.7 percentage points to growth.

After-tax incomes adjusted for inflation climbed at a 1.5% annual rate, a three-year low. The saving rate decreased to 5.6% from 5.8%.

Inventories grow

Inventory expansion added one percentage point to GDP growth, as stockpiles were rebuilt at a $48.7bn annualised pace after a $7.1bn rate.

Nonresidential fixed investment increased at a 2.4% annualised pace, adding 0.3 percentage point to growth, the most in five quarters. Investment in nonresidential structures, including office buildings and factories, fell at a 5% rate after a 12% jump.

The housing recovery continued last quarter. Residential construction increased at a 10.2% annualised rate, adding 0.37 percentage point to growth. That followed a 4.1% decline in the previous three months.

Government spending grew at 1.2% as state and local outlays picked up. Spending by federal agencies fell for the third time in a year, dropping at a 1.2% pace.

The GDP report also showed price pressures remain limited. A measure of inflation, which is tied to consumer spending and strips out food and energy costs, climbed at 1.3% annualised

Bloomberg