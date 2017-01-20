Riot cops battle protesters chasing guests after Trump’s victory bash

Washington — Police used chemical spray on hundreds of protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump as they clashed with guests leaving a ball honouring the new US president on Thursday.

The protesters heckled guests and swore at people leaving the "Deploraball" in Washington. They created a cloud of smoke burning protest signs in front of the National Press Building, where the event was held.

Dozens of police, many in riot gear, tried to help ball-goers in tuxedos and evening dresses leave as demonstrators chased them down the street.

The protest began peacefully, but got rowdier as the night drew on.