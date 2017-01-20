Riot cops battle protesters chasing guests after Trump’s victory bash
Washington — Police used chemical spray on hundreds of protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump as they clashed with guests leaving a ball honouring the new US president on Thursday.
The protesters heckled guests and swore at people leaving the "Deploraball" in Washington. They created a cloud of smoke burning protest signs in front of the National Press Building, where the event was held.
Dozens of police, many in riot gear, tried to help ball-goers in tuxedos and evening dresses leave as demonstrators chased them down the street.
The protest began peacefully, but got rowdier as the night drew on.
Several prominent "alt-right" movement members reportedly organised, or were to attend, the event held on the eve of Trump’s inauguration.
"They don’t care about diversity, they don’t care about different people, they don’t care about homosexuals, they don’t care about women, most importantly to me, anyway, as a woman," said protester Alex Christopher, all the way from West Virginia.
Brandon Bourg, a 22-year-old law student attending the "Deploraball" from Louisiana, said: "You know — first amendment, freedom of speech, freedom to be violent, it’s good. Violence solves things... but I mean, we’re the ones that won in the end."
The name of the event is a play on Hillary Clinton’s campaign statement criticising half of Trump’s supporters as a "basket of deplorables".
About 800,000 people are expected at Washington’s National Mall to see Trump sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday.
There have been small demonstrations in the city centre by protesters declaring Trump illegitimate. A big rally is planned for Saturday.
AFP
