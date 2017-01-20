Washington prepares for protests
Police may carry out mass arrests as 900,000 people are expected in the US capital for Trump’s presidential inauguration
Washington — Washington will turn into a virtual fortress ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday, as the US capital braces for a large number of protesters expected during the Republican’s swearing-in.
Police have forecast that about 900,000 people, both supporters and opponents, will flood Washington for the inauguration ceremony, which includes the swearing-in on the steps of the US Capitol and a parade to the White House along streets thronged with onlookers.
Many of those attending will be protesters irate about the New York real estate developer’s demeaning comments about women, immigrants and Muslims, a vow to repeal the sweeping healthcare reform law known as "Obamacare" and plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.
Trump’s supporters admire his experience in business and view him as an outsider and problem-solver.
About 28,000 security personnel, kilometres of fencing, roadblocks, street barricades and dump trucks laden with sand will be part of the security cordon clamped around almost 8km² of central Washington.
About 30 groups that organisers claim will draw about 270,000 protesters or Trump backers have received permits for rallies or marches before, during and after the swearing-in. More protests are expected without permits.
By far the biggest protest will be the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, which organisers expect to draw 250,000 people. Hundreds of Women’s March-related protests are scheduled across the country and across the world as well.
An anti-Trump protest is also scheduled for New York later on Thursday evening when mayor Bill de Blasio, filmmaker Michael Moore and actors Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin, who portrays Trump on "Saturday Night Live", take part in a rally outside the Trump International Hotel
and Tower.
A major group of protesters, Disrupt J20, has vowed to stage demonstrations at each of 12 security checkpoints and block access to the festivities on the grassy National Mall.
Friday’s crowds are expected to be less than the 2-million who attended Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, and in line with the million who were at his second, four years ago
One Washington inaugural protest will come amid a haze
of smoke as pro-marijuana protesters show their opposition to Trump’s choice for attorney-general, Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, a critic of marijuana legalisation.
The group plans to distribute 4,200 joints at the inauguration and urge attendees to light up. Possession of small amounts of marijuana is legal in Washington, but public consumption
is not.
Interim police chief Peter Newsham said officers were prepared to carry out mass arrests, though authorities hoped that would not be necessary. "If we do have a mass arrest, we’ll be able to get people processed very quickly," he said in an interview with Washington’s NBC 4 television station.
Police and security officials have said they are committed to guaranteeing protesters’ constitutional rights to free speech and peaceable assembly.
The inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will pass the Trump International Hotel, a rallying point for protesters since the election now encircled by security fences.
In a sign of the Trump-related angst gripping Washington, the dean of the Washington National Cathedral said this week its choir would sing God Bless America at the inauguration despite misgivings by
some members.
"Let me be clear: we are not singing for the president. We are singing for God because that is what church choirs do," the Rev Randolph Marshall Hollerith said in a letter. Trump will attend an interfaith prayer service at the cathedral on Saturday which will bring to a close the inaugural ceremonies.
Meanwhile, president-elect Trump’s pledge to increase the army’s active-duty troops to 540,000 from 465,000 today could cost at least an extra $12bn once the goal is met, based on a formula provided by departing army secretary Eric Fanning.
"What do you want the army to do?" is the strategic question that must be answered, Fanning said in an interview as he prepared to leave office.
"The incoming team will define that. But based on current requirements," such as renewed deployments in Europe, "I definitely think the army will benefit from added force structure."
While Fanning declined to say how many more soldiers he would recommend, he said: "If you grow the army, you need to make sure you have the necessary resources to support it."
Fanning’s maths underscores the budget challenge that will confront Trump and retired Marine Gen James Mattis, his choice for defence secretary, in making good on promises that also include increasing the navy’s fleet to 350 vessels from the 308 now planned.
That goal would cost an estimated $25bn annually, or 60% more than the navy’s annual budget for building new ships has averaged, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Fanning’s formula for the expansion of the army: assume $1.6bn extra for every additional 10,000 troops. That is a combination of initial costs such as recruitment, military construction and equipment; recurring annual expenditures; and modernisation requirements.
Reuters, Bloomberg
