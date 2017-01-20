Washington prepares for protests

One Washington inaugural protest will come amid a haze

of smoke as pro-marijuana protesters show their opposition to Trump’s choice for attorney-general, Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, a critic of marijuana legalisation.

The group plans to distribute 4,200 joints at the inauguration and urge attendees to light up. Possession of small amounts of marijuana is legal in Washington, but public consumption

is not.

Interim police chief Peter Newsham said officers were prepared to carry out mass arrests, though authorities hoped that would not be necessary. "If we do have a mass arrest, we’ll be able to get people processed very quickly," he said in an interview with Washington’s NBC 4 television station.

Police and security officials have said they are committed to guaranteeing protesters’ constitutional rights to free speech and peaceable assembly.

Friday’s crowds are expected to be less than the 2-million who attended Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, and in line with the million who were at his second, four years ago.

The inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will pass the Trump International Hotel, a rallying point for protesters since the election now encircled by security fences.

In a sign of the Trump-related angst gripping Washington, the dean of the Washington National Cathedral said this week its choir would sing God Bless America at the inauguration despite misgivings by

some members.

"Let me be clear: we are not singing for the president. We are singing for God because that is what church choirs do," the Rev Randolph Marshall Hollerith said in a letter. Trump will attend an interfaith prayer service at the cathedral on Saturday which will bring to a close the inaugural ceremonies.

Meanwhile, president-elect Trump’s pledge to increase the army’s active-duty troops to 540,000 from 465,000 today could cost at least an extra $12bn once the goal is met, based on a formula provided by departing army secretary Eric Fanning.

"What do you want the army to do?" is the strategic question that must be answered, Fanning said in an interview as he prepared to leave office.

"The incoming team will define that. But based on current requirements," such as renewed deployments in Europe, "I definitely think the army will benefit from added force structure."

While Fanning declined to say how many more soldiers he would recommend, he said: "If you grow the army, you need to make sure you have the necessary resources to support it."

Fanning’s maths underscores the budget challenge that will confront Trump and retired Marine Gen James Mattis, his choice for defence secretary, in making good on promises that also include increasing the navy’s fleet to 350 vessels from the 308 now planned.

That goal would cost an estimated $25bn annually, or 60% more than the navy’s annual budget for building new ships has averaged, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Fanning’s formula for the expansion of the army: assume $1.6bn extra for every additional 10,000 troops. That is a combination of initial costs such as recruitment, military construction and equipment; recurring annual expenditures; and modernisation requirements.

Reuters, Bloomberg