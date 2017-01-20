BUSINESS DAY TV: Trumpism without Trump could also be dangerous

For example, there are four Gs in the cabinet, the gazillionaires, Trump’s mates, so people are aware that there’s a whole bunch of people who have made a huge amount of money, sometimes in dubious ways. There’s also generals, he’s put four big generals in positions that civilians usually take. That’s worrying, some of them ... head of defence is "Mad Mike" is his nickname, people who did time in Iraq and are they the right people to have a peaceful world? Especially with the tensions with China.

The third G would be the gas guzzlers, the climate change denialists or Rex Tillerson at the State Department, not a denialist but he was head of Exon Mobil until last week. He had a $500bn deal with Vladimir Putin that had to be put on hold because of sanctions. That kind of opening up to massive new fracking in oil and gas that is frightening for a climate change concerned world.

And finally, Goldman Sachs. Okay they’re always in the treasury but he said he didn’t want them, he didn’t like them but now he’s got five ex-Goldman executives right up at the top. His top adviser, Steve Bannon, and the treasury secretary. So we’re looking at a contradictory place, and I think if those working class whites who were laid off, the labour aristocracy dethroned, they’ll be heartbroken when they see what’s really going to happen.

BDTV: Maybe looking at one of the Gs, the generals and Mad Mike Mattis who is going be the defence secretary if I’m right, but he is a man who supports Nato, which contrasts slightly perhaps with Donald Trump’s own thinking because he thinks the US pays too much for Nato and Europe should perhaps be left to the Russians. Does it give you some hope that we do have some members of the future cabinet that don’t necessarily follow Trump’s views?

PB: The particular reason Nato’s come under this scathing criticism from Trump is it’s pushing too hard. Even though George Herbert Walker Bush in the early 1990s promised Gorbachev, no-no you democratise perestroika glasnost, we won’t take that space. You break that Soviet Union, that’s fine, you’ll have a buffer. While in the meantime whether it was Bill Clinton or Bush or even Obama they pushed. So they pushed into Poland, they pushed into Georgia and then the worst in a way, Ukraine, because they spent $5bn under Obama’s government putting in a man in a sort of coup, coloured revolution coup, hostile to the Russians and that created the Crimea invasion, sanctions and all of the ratcheting up of tensions.