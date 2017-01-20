BUSINESS DAY TV: Trumpism without Trump could also be dangerous
If Democrats and moderate Republicans get US president Donald Trump impeached, more dangerous people could take his place...
Patrick Bond, professor of political economy at Wits University, discusses Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president, which heralds a new era of global relations with the US.
Patrick Bond is professor of political economy at Wits University.
BUSINESS DAY TV: By this time tomorrow, Donald Trump will be calling the White House home, but some are still in the dark as to what his term in office could mean. If the past 10 weeks since his presidential win are anything to go by, we could be in for a bumpy ride. Patrick Bond from the Wits School of Governance joins us in the studio now to discuss the way forward.
Patrick ... so I was speaking to Simon Constable of the Wall Street Journal a little earlier today, he said, there’s quite a bit of optimism, albeit cautious amongst companies or investors when it comes to inward looking focus in the US but struggling to see how that’s going to translate when it comes to relations globally and what that potentially spells. I assume you’re in agreement with that?
PATRICK BOND: Yes, a nuance here is that although the Dow has gone up around 9%, surprising because people expected a bit more chaos, and business criticism, but there are particular counters that have done well like the banks, construction companies, oil companies, defence, the military companies. That suggests that they’re happy with the configuration of the cabinet that’s over the last couple of months come into place.
For example, there are four Gs in the cabinet, the gazillionaires, Trump’s mates, so people are aware that there’s a whole bunch of people who have made a huge amount of money, sometimes in dubious ways. There’s also generals, he’s put four big generals in positions that civilians usually take. That’s worrying, some of them ... head of defence is "Mad Mike" is his nickname, people who did time in Iraq and are they the right people to have a peaceful world? Especially with the tensions with China.
The third G would be the gas guzzlers, the climate change denialists or Rex Tillerson at the State Department, not a denialist but he was head of Exon Mobil until last week. He had a $500bn deal with Vladimir Putin that had to be put on hold because of sanctions. That kind of opening up to massive new fracking in oil and gas that is frightening for a climate change concerned world.
And finally, Goldman Sachs. Okay they’re always in the treasury but he said he didn’t want them, he didn’t like them but now he’s got five ex-Goldman executives right up at the top. His top adviser, Steve Bannon, and the treasury secretary. So we’re looking at a contradictory place, and I think if those working class whites who were laid off, the labour aristocracy dethroned, they’ll be heartbroken when they see what’s really going to happen.
BDTV: Maybe looking at one of the Gs, the generals and Mad Mike Mattis who is going be the defence secretary if I’m right, but he is a man who supports Nato, which contrasts slightly perhaps with Donald Trump’s own thinking because he thinks the US pays too much for Nato and Europe should perhaps be left to the Russians. Does it give you some hope that we do have some members of the future cabinet that don’t necessarily follow Trump’s views?
PB: The particular reason Nato’s come under this scathing criticism from Trump is it’s pushing too hard. Even though George Herbert Walker Bush in the early 1990s promised Gorbachev, no-no you democratise perestroika glasnost, we won’t take that space. You break that Soviet Union, that’s fine, you’ll have a buffer. While in the meantime whether it was Bill Clinton or Bush or even Obama they pushed. So they pushed into Poland, they pushed into Georgia and then the worst in a way, Ukraine, because they spent $5bn under Obama’s government putting in a man in a sort of coup, coloured revolution coup, hostile to the Russians and that created the Crimea invasion, sanctions and all of the ratcheting up of tensions.
And now Trump says he’s going to solve because he’s a buddy, not one-on-one, he hasn’t met him, Tillerson has, but that’s going to be the most interesting terrain. Because if he’s ratcheting up the pressure against China to have détente with Russia, it’s kind of an inversion of Nixon, early 1970s who had détente with China to be more hostile, to break the Soviet Union. So it’s a very fluid situation.
BDTV: This is an entirely new geo-political era that we’re having to operate in, what are you making of South Africa’s positioning with it and how we get to leverage off relationships already made from here on out?
PB: It seems like the South African government’s plan A is to be nice. You heard Jacob Zuma congratulate, you heard Pravin Gordhan yesterday giving a speech where he begged the US to be as a super economic power, more reasonable and not be protectionist, not put up the 45% trade import tariffs that Trump has promised against Chinese imports. I don’t think that plan A is going work. Plan B would be get ready for turbulence, defend the economy especially if Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) is hit which would cut massively into auto exports, especially if climate change really hits hard.
So for example, Nicolas Sarkozy the former French president said to defend our businesses in France who are now going to be operating at a disadvantage because the US companies don’t give a damn about the Paris climate agreement, we put a 3% carbon tax, a border of tax adjustment.
So would SA with its already existing small carbon tax, the potential for a bigger one, start saying to the US products sanctions, as was put against SA due to apartheid, it seemed to work 30 years ago against PW Botha, would that be a position where businesses join with those in civil society, those concerned with the racism misogyny, the Islamophobia, the homophobia, that’s the big question for our times.
BDTV: Do you think Trump is likely to see out his term?
PB: What a good question because putting aside anything physically challenging, there have been presidents assassinated, putting aside that horrible scenario, he’s really subject to impeachment proceedings immediately and that’s because of a provision against foreign emoluments, that foreign governments give gifts to the president. They were very worried in the early days that their presence would be bought off, state capture by foreign elements, so there’s this provision.
That’s where the Democratic Party and some of the Republican moderates want to get rid of him, and they think they can do that. But his tax people who were at the press conference last week said it’s not a big deal, the legal provisions are okay for Trump to keep his business and still get money, but it’s fair value. That’s a very interesting question, it might lead to an impeachment or it might not. Look, if he’s impeached you might get Trumpism without Trump and that’s dangerous too. You’ve got Mike Pence the vice-president and his backers are Dick Cheney, the former Bush vice-president, very dangerous man, a real Iraq war kind of warrior, as well as the Koch brothers, the big oil companies’ far right-wing evangelism. And I don’t think at that stage it’s going to be as easy to do resistance to Trumpism.
Please login or register to comment.