CARTOON: The Trump inauguration

Metal rises to $1,207.80, on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by a weaker greenback ahead of the Donald Trump’s inauguration
Jacob Zuma would have nothing to lose (and a lot to gain), so he could actually appoint a real judge with a real budget to do the job, writes Peter Bruce
The health minister says only ‘a few’ foreign nationals have not been placed for medical community service
Calls for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired come amid growing speculation Zuma is about to reshuffle his Cabinet
Sources say Sibanye plans to serve summonses within weeks
The ’significant’ drop in consumers’ durable goods consumption will continue to hurt retailers, say economists
Cohen replaces Khanyisile Kweyama, and her responsibilities will include helping Busa support and facilitate transformation
Growth in profits has been driven by a ‘dramatic’ fall in losses in general on banks’ credit card portfolios, new research shows
Lions wicketkeeper will face Sri Lanka in first T20 match, says captain Farhaan Behardien
Mark Smyth looks at some of the trends we can expect in 2017
Friday, January 20 2017
Thursday, January 19 2017
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
