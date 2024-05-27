Politics

Which political parties are top of mind among voters ahead of the elections?

Research suggests many South Africans are united by the idea of the country needing a fresh start

27 May 2024 - 09:00
There have been some notable shifts in party support figures in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, according to research from MarkData, commissioned by eNCA.
Image: eNCA

South Africans will make critical choices when they head to the polls on Wednesday. Projections for the country's seventh general elections show significant changes in the political landscape. With the surge in the number of political parties and candidates, some parties may well find that outcomes won’t be as decisive as in previous years.

As campaigns intensify, research suggests many citizens are united by the idea of the country needing a fresh start, leading to some notable shifts in party support figures.

eNCA commissioned analysts from MarkData to conduct a series of polls of voters' sentiments in the lead-up to the national elections. The findings of the second poll reveal which political parties are top of mind among registered voters:

Political parties which are top of mind among registered voters ahead of the general elections on May 29 2024.
Image: eNCA

These finding are based on interviews conducted with registered voters in 3,046 households, representative of SA’s demographics, in locations spanning from metros to deep rural areas. Personal interviews were conducted one on one, face to face, in the language of the interviewees' choice, including all of SA's official languages. 

There was a 30% back check to improve data quality with a 1.8% margin of error.

This article was sponsored by eNCA.

