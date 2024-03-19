Zimbabwean sect leader denied bail over suspected child abuse

Ishmael Chokurongerwa who the Zimbabwean police claim is the leader of a religious sect and was arrested for suspected criminal activities including abuse of minors, arrives at the Norton magistrate’s court for a bail hearing in Norton, 60km west of the capital, Harare, on March 19. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Norton, Zimbabwe — The leader of a religious sect in Zimbabwe was denied bail on Tuesday after being arrested last week for suspected child abuse when police found 16 graves and 251 minors working on his farm.
Ishmael Chokurongerwa, 56, described by police as a “self-styled prophet” appeared in court in the town of Norton near the capital, Harare, on Tuesday with seven of his church members who also face charges. They were not asked to plead.
Denying them bail, Norton magistrate Christine Nyandoro said that Chokurongerwa could use his influence to interfere with witnesses and that there would be a public outcry if he was released.
The suspects have been charged with violating the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act, after police found 251 school-age children doing manual labour at their farm, as well as 16 unregistered graves.
All eight will remain in custody until April 4, when the next hearing is scheduled.
Chokurongerwa, also known as Madzibaba Ishmael, was identified by police as a leader in the Johane Masowe or “white garment” church, whose followers have previously been accused of abuse of women and children in Zimbabwe.
About a dozen members of the church, dressed in white, attended the hearing on Tuesday but declined to speak to journalists. Chokurongerwa, who wore a towel over his head to cover his face, also did not speak.
The suspects’ lawyer, Purity Chikangaise, said she would appeal the bail ruling at the high court.
“We are going to appeal the decision by the court. Facts must be tested on trial,” she said.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.