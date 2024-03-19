Phase 3 TB vaccine trial gets under way in SA
SA’s high TB burden and strong clinical trial infrastructure allows it to play a key role in the trial, which aims to enrol 20,000 volunteers
19 March 2024 - 15:00
The Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) has launched the final stage of clinical trials to test a potentially game-changing tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, which scientists hope will be the first new shot against the disease in more than a century.
SA’s high TB burden and strong clinical trial infrastructure has positioned it to play a key role in the phase 3 trial, which aims to enrol 20,000 volunteers. The trial begin in SA, with volunteers to follow in Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Kenya, Indonesia and Vietnam...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.