Mauritius allows Norwegian Dawn cruise ship to dock

No trace of cholera has been found among passengers

27 February 2024 - 11:33
by Agency Staff
The cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Dawn departs from the port of Hamilton, Bermuda. Picture: GARY CAMERON/REUTERS/FILE
Port Louis — Mauritius will allow a ship belonging to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to dock after no trace of cholera was found in samples taken from passengers on board, a senior health official said on February 27 2024.

Authorities on the island nation off the coast of east Africa prevented the Norwegian Dawn from docking over the weekend over what they said were “health risks”, without elaborating.

Samples were taken from about 15 passengers who were experiencing a mild stomach illness.

Bhooshun Ori, director general of health services at the health ministry, told reporters that the samples had been analysed at a local laboratory and did not contain cholera.

The ship has more than 2,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members on board.

Mauritius’ tourism authorities and port authority are working on a plan for passengers to disembark and new cruise passengers to board. Those disembarking will be screened by sanitary officers and provided with medical help if necessary.

Tourism is a key driver of Mauritius’ economy.

Reuters

