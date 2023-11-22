Death toll of Brazzaville stadium stampede rises to 37

At least 37 people were killed and numerous others injured at a stadium in the Republic of Congo’s capital Brazzaville overnight, the government said.
The government said on Tuesday the “tragedy” occurred at Brazzaville’s Michel d’Ornano Stadium on Monday night. At least 37 people were reportedly killed and up to 140 injured.
Images shared on social media showed dozens of injured young men sprawled over the floor of a basketball court.
Local media reports said the stampede was triggered by young men seeking to submit their applications to join the army, an important employer in the country where little of its oil riches have trickled down to the population.
Unemployment is high in the country of 5.8-million people. According to the World Bank, “75% of the Congolese workforce are employed in the informal sector, either self-employed or in low-productivity jobs”.
Male unemployment runs at over 20%, according to International Labour Organisation figures.
The recruitment process has been suspended and a day of mourning declared, authorities said.
