World / Africa

Death toll of Brazzaville stadium stampede rises to 37

Reports say the stampede happened during an army recruitment drive

22 November 2023 - 17:51
by Jyoti Narayan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ELIE BANTSIMBA/UNSPLASH
Picture: ELIE BANTSIMBA/UNSPLASH

 At least 37 people were killed and numerous others injured at a stadium in the Republic of Congo’s capital Brazzaville overnight, the government said.

The government said on Tuesday the “tragedy” occurred at Brazzaville’s Michel d’Ornano Stadium on Monday night. At least 37 people were reportedly killed and up to 140 injured. 

Images shared on social media showed dozens of injured young men sprawled over the floor of a basketball court.

Local media reports said the stampede was triggered by young men seeking to submit their applications to join the army, an important employer in the country where little of its oil riches have trickled down to the population.

Unemployment is high in the country of 5.8-million people. According to the World Bank, “75% of the Congolese workforce are employed in the informal sector, either self-employed or in low-productivity jobs”.

Male unemployment runs at over 20%, according to International Labour Organisation figures. 

The recruitment process has been suspended and a day of mourning declared, authorities said.

Reuters 

Liberian President George Weah concedes poll defeat to Joseph Boakai

Outcome ends a presidency marred by allegations of corruption
World
2 days ago

Nigerian ex-central bank chief remanded in custody pending bail hearing

Emefiele, who has not commented publicly on the case, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and was arrested a day later
World
5 days ago

Zimbabwe horticulture sector sees green shoots despite challenges

The sector aims to attract investment of $1.2bn but it's uphill task amid policy changes, logistics challenges and persistent concerns over land ...
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Death toll of Brazzaville stadium stampede rises ...
World / Africa
2.
Australia beefs up cyber defences after rise in ...
World
3.
Cuban ministers shed light on economic crisis
World / Americas
4.
No clear favourite in Dutch vote but far right is ...
World / Europe
5.
Chancellor Hunt cuts social security ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

More DRC candidates drop presidential bids to back Moise Katumbi

World / Africa

World Bank sees $12bn of support for Kenya in next three years

World / Africa

Zambia’s debt restructuring suffers a major setback

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.