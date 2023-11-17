World / Africa

Nigerian ex-central bank chief remanded in custody pending bail hearing

Nigerian ex-central bank chief remanded in custody pending bail hearing

17 November 2023 - 15:14
by Camillus Eboh
A Nigerian court on Friday remanded former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele in custody on charges of procurement fraud. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Abuja — A Nigerian court on Friday remanded former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele in custody on charges of procurement fraud, pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Emefiele applied for bail after pleading not guilty to six new graft charges that accused him of “conferring corrupt advantage”. Prosecutors cut the charges from a previous 20-count indictment, which he faced along with two others, so he could be tried separately and quickly.

“The matter is hereby adjourned to Wednesday, November 22, for ruling on the bail application. Meanwhile, the defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the ruling on his bail,” justice Hamza Muazu said.

The main trial is set to start on November 28, the judge said.

Last week, Emefiele was granted bail by a separate judge after successfully challenging five months in detention.

Emefiele, who has not commented publicly on the case, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and was arrested a day later.

He resigned in August while in detention, paving the way for the appointment of new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso in September.

Reuters

Nigerian president orders probe of operations of central bank

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu reappointed Jim Obazee as CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria and made him the special investigator
News
3 months ago

Nigeria lifts forex ban on 43 items amid naira slump

Central bank's market-friendly move ends an eight-year ban on purchase of dollars to import items including rice, cement and poultry
World
1 month ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done

President Bola Tinubu is gaining admirers for the speed with which he is implementing economic policies
Opinion
4 months ago

Nigeria’s naira slumps to record low as end of currency peg nears

Stock market and government bonds surge as investors welcome latest reforms by President Bola Tinubu
News
5 months ago

Nigeria’s Buhari says his successor will inherit more resilient economy

Former army general’s glowing self-assessment contrasts starkly with that of critics
News
1 year ago
