World / Africa

Mozambique reports bird flu outbreak on laying hen farm

The bird flu outbreak was found on a farm of 54,207 laying hens aged between 23 and 30 weeks

20 October 2023 - 11:14
by Sybille de La Hamaide
Neighbouring SA, a leading poultry producer on the continent, is currently grappling with a major bird flu outbreak that killed millions of chickens. Picture: 123RF/VOLOGYMYRSHTUN89
Mozambique has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, among poultry in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.

The bird flu outbreak was found on a farm of 54,207 laying hens aged between 23 and 30 weeks kept in a high biosecurity facility, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Mozambique’s health authorities.

Neighbouring SA, a leading poultry producer on the continent, is grappling with a major bird flu outbreak that killed millions of chickens.

The spread of the highly contagious virus is raising concern among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the globe in the past years, disrupting supply, fuelling food prices and posing a risk of human transmission.

Reuters 

FRANCOIS BAIRD: Don’t take the worst decision on chicken imports, Minister Patel

Patel has a duty of care to SA consumers and workers, and to the SA poultry industry
Opinion
1 week ago

Poultry producers fear cheap chicken imports

South Africa must strike a balance to preserve the local poultry industry while securing chicken supplies through a possible rebate on import taxes ...
Business
1 week ago

Patel calls for urgent probe into temporary tax rebate on chicken imports

Local poultry industry 'spitting blood' over proposal after heavy losses due to bird flu and load-shedding
National
2 weeks ago
