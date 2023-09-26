Ghana’s former trade minister plans to run in 2024 presidential election

Ghanaians chant during antigovernment protests in Accra, Ghana, September 23 2023. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Accra — Ghana’s former trade minister, Alan Kyeremanten, said on Monday he would resign from the ruling party and run as an independent candidate during the next presidential election in December 2024, dividing a government faced with dwindling support as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in a generation.
Kyeremanten, who has served twice as trade minister for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made the announcement at a briefing and said his contributions were not appreciated. He had already resigned from his ministerial role in January.
“The new movement will be led and powered by the youth,” he told his supporters at the event. The (NPP) party has been hijacked by a selected group of party leaders and elders,” he said.
The NPP described Kyeremanten’s resignation as “unfortunate” in a statement.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Accra last week for three days of antigovernment protests linked to economic hardship. Police said 49 people had been detained for unlawful assembly and violating the public order act on the first day of the three-day action.
Gold-, oil- and cocoa-producing Ghana’s worst economic crisis in a generation was brought on by spiralling public debt.
Last year, protests over soaring prices and other economic challenges led to clashes with police and pushed authorities to ask the IMF for help.
The government has since focused on restructuring debt and reducing its spending to gain access to a $3bn, three-year IMF loan programme.
But detractors said authorities have done too little to help those struggling to make ends meet as economic growth slows.
The NPP has yet to name its candidate to succeed President Nana Afuko-Addo, who will step down after serving two terms.
Kyeremanten had already withdrawn from an internal contest in November to elect the party’s candidate over allegations of irregularities in the selection process.
It is widely believed that vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia will be put forward.
Ghana has been ruled by two parties since it transitioned from military to democratic rule in 1992 — the NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress party.
Kyeremanten, 67, served as Akufo-Addo’s trade and industry minister during both of his terms.
Economic growth is forecast to slow to 1.5% this year from 3.1% in 2022.
Ghana’s former trade minister plans to run in 2024 presidential election
Alan Kyeremanten’s announcement follows days of antigovernment protests
Accra — Ghana’s former trade minister, Alan Kyeremanten, said on Monday he would resign from the ruling party and run as an independent candidate during the next presidential election in December 2024, dividing a government faced with dwindling support as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in a generation.
Kyeremanten, who has served twice as trade minister for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made the announcement at a briefing and said his contributions were not appreciated. He had already resigned from his ministerial role in January.
“The new movement will be led and powered by the youth,” he told his supporters at the event. The (NPP) party has been hijacked by a selected group of party leaders and elders,” he said.
The NPP described Kyeremanten’s resignation as “unfortunate” in a statement.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Accra last week for three days of antigovernment protests linked to economic hardship. Police said 49 people had been detained for unlawful assembly and violating the public order act on the first day of the three-day action.
Gold-, oil- and cocoa-producing Ghana’s worst economic crisis in a generation was brought on by spiralling public debt.
Last year, protests over soaring prices and other economic challenges led to clashes with police and pushed authorities to ask the IMF for help.
The government has since focused on restructuring debt and reducing its spending to gain access to a $3bn, three-year IMF loan programme.
But detractors said authorities have done too little to help those struggling to make ends meet as economic growth slows.
The NPP has yet to name its candidate to succeed President Nana Afuko-Addo, who will step down after serving two terms.
Kyeremanten had already withdrawn from an internal contest in November to elect the party’s candidate over allegations of irregularities in the selection process.
It is widely believed that vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia will be put forward.
Ghana has been ruled by two parties since it transitioned from military to democratic rule in 1992 — the NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress party.
Kyeremanten, 67, served as Akufo-Addo’s trade and industry minister during both of his terms.
Economic growth is forecast to slow to 1.5% this year from 3.1% in 2022.
Reuters
JOSHUA NOTT: The Sahel: a crisis we cannot afford to ignore
Fast fashion’s waste crisis strangles Ghana
Africa is where Standard Bank can grow its profit, says CEO Sim Tshabalala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi seeks withdrawal of UN peacekeepers from year’s end
Africa’s coup trend rattles bonds and investors
Rwanda’s Paul Kagame to seek re-election in 2024
Malnutrition and measles stalk children in war-ravaged Sudan
War crimes still being committed in Ethiopia, says UN
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.