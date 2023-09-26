World / Africa

Ghana’s former trade minister plans to run in 2024 presidential election

Alan Kyeremanten’s announcement follows days of antigovernment protests

26 September 2023 - 00:03
by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ghanaians chant during antigovernment protests in Accra, Ghana, September 23 2023. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Ghanaians chant during antigovernment protests in Accra, Ghana, September 23 2023. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS

Accra — Ghana’s former trade minister, Alan Kyeremanten, said on Monday he would resign from the ruling party and run as an independent candidate during the next presidential election in December 2024, dividing a government faced with dwindling support as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in a generation.

Kyeremanten, who has served twice as trade minister for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made the announcement at a briefing and said his contributions were not appreciated. He had already resigned from his ministerial role in January.

“The new movement will be led and powered by the youth,” he told his supporters at the event. The (NPP) party has been hijacked by a selected group of party leaders and elders,” he said.

The NPP described Kyeremanten’s resignation as “unfortunate” in a statement.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Accra last week for three days of antigovernment protests linked to economic hardship. Police said 49 people had been detained for unlawful assembly and violating the public order act on the first day of the three-day action.

Gold-, oil- and cocoa-producing Ghana’s worst economic crisis in a generation was brought on by spiralling public debt.

Last year, protests over soaring prices and other economic challenges led to clashes with police and pushed authorities to ask the IMF for help.

The government has since focused on restructuring debt and reducing its spending to gain access to a $3bn, three-year IMF loan programme.

But detractors said authorities have done too little to help those struggling to make ends meet as economic growth slows.

The NPP has yet to name its candidate to succeed President Nana Afuko-Addo, who will step down after serving two terms.

Kyeremanten had already withdrawn from an internal contest in November to elect the party’s candidate over allegations of irregularities in the selection process.

It is widely believed that vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia will be put forward.

Ghana has been ruled by two parties since it transitioned from military to democratic rule in 1992 — the NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress party.

Kyeremanten, 67, served as Akufo-Addo’s trade and industry minister during both of his terms.

Economic growth is forecast to slow to 1.5% this year from 3.1% in 2022.

Reuters 

JOSHUA NOTT: The Sahel: a crisis we cannot afford to ignore

Without a multilateral peacekeeping effort, the region could collapse in on itself
Opinion
1 week ago

Fast fashion’s waste crisis strangles Ghana

As Western castoffs flood second-hand market Kantamanto, campaigners demand reparations for the eco-nightmare left in their wake
World
3 weeks ago

Africa is where Standard Bank can grow its profit, says CEO Sim Tshabalala

Group to allocate capital to the fastest-growing parts of its business, which will be the Africa regions, says CEO
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Ghana’s former trade minister plans to run in ...
World / Africa
2.
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from ...
World / Europe
3.
Ethnic Armenians flee Karabakh after breakaway ...
World / Asia
4.
Russian air strike damages Odesa port ...
World / Europe
5.
Nasa asteroid sample parachutes safely into Utah ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi seeks withdrawal of UN peacekeepers from year’s end

World / Africa

Africa’s coup trend rattles bonds and investors

World / Africa

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame to seek re-election in 2024

World / Africa

Malnutrition and measles stalk children in war-ravaged Sudan

World / Africa

War crimes still being committed in Ethiopia, says UN

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.