Independent Media to cut at least 40% of jobs
In June, the company announced layoffs in its editorial division
19 July 2023 - 13:54
Independent Media has widened the scope of its retrenchments “with immediate effect” as it looks to cut its staff by at least 40%.
This follows its announcement in June (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/media/2023-06-14-independent-media-announces-voluntary-severance-packages/) of layoffs in its editorial division, with retrenchments now being considered in all of its divisions, according to a statement the company released on Wednesday, as it looks to “realise necessary cost savings to ensure the sustainability of the organisation within the current harsh economic climate”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now