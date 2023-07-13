Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather attends Zanu-PF rally in Harare
Mayweather invited by Mnangagwa ally and gold trader to drum up support for Zanu-PF
13 July 2023 - 22:49
Former World Boxing Council champion Floyd Mayweather leaves the airport in Harare after arriving in Zimbabwe for three days to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF party, July 13 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
Harare — Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather attended a political campaign event in Zimbabwe on Thursday, part of the ruling party’s attempts to woo youth voters ahead of a general election next month.
Mayweather was welcomed with song and dance by Zanu-PF party supporters in Mabvuku, one of Zimbabwe’s oldest townships, on the outskirts of the capital Harare.
One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s closest allies and allegedly his key fundraiser, gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya, who is looking to reclaim a parliamentary seat from the opposition, said he had invited Mayweather.
"People thought I was lying when I said I would bring Mayweather, but he is here. This shows that what I will promise in this election will come to pass," Sakupwanya said at the rally.
Former World Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather greets fans at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 13 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
The American former boxer thrilled the crowd with a public workout, which included punching and jumping rope. He also watched three matches from Zimbabwe’s budding boxers.
“It’s always great to come back to Africa — the motherland. There is nothing like coming back to see my people who embrace with open hearts. I am just happy to be here,” he said.
Mayweather’s visit follows a meeting he had with Sakupwanya when they met in the United Arab Emirates in 2022.
Sakupwanya is president the Affirmative Action Group in Zimbabwe.
Some young people attending the rally pledged to vote for Mnangagwa, 80, who is seeking a second term in the August 23 poll.
"I am happy to see Mayweather here in Zimbabwe, it is his first time to come here. I am registered to vote, and I am going to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa," White Marurame said.
The youth vote is expected to be a crucial battlefield for the two main political parties, Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.
The election takes place amid an economic crisis, with high inflation and a currency that plunged more than 50% last month against the US dollar.
From Zimbabwe, Mayweather will continue with his tour with a trip to South Africa.
With Staff Writer
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.