World Bank extends $150m in aid to Mozambique to help after Cyclone Freddy

The funds are drawn from the World Bank’s existing projects in Mozambique, and are separate to the $300m grant it approved in July

19 May 2023 - 16:09 Manuel Mucari
People cross a flooded area in Muloza on the border with Mozambique after the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, March 18 2023. File picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER.
People cross a flooded area in Muloza on the border with Mozambique after the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, March 18 2023. File picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER.

Maputo — The World Bank has moved $150m of the funds it has earmarked for Mozambique projects to help fund the southern African nation’s efforts to recover from the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

One of the deadliest storms to hit the continent in the last two decades, Freddy ripped through Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, first in late February before circling back in March. More than 1,000 people were reported dead in the region.

The World Bank said the money would aid the Mozambican government in restoring transport infrastructure and provide services including on water supply, sanitation, health and education.

The funds are drawn from the World Bank’s existing projects in Mozambique, and are separate to the $300m grant it approved in July, the multilateral lender said. It consists of $100m in grant money and $50m as credit extended by the bank.

“Our priority is to support the Government to respond to this emergency quickly and ensure that the people affected by yet another cyclone can recover as soon as possible,” said Xavier Chavana, the lender’s disaster risk management specialist in Mozambique.

Reuters

