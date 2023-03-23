News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa’s chopper heroes do it again

An SAAF crew rescued a man in difficult and dangerous conditions after tropical cyclone Freddy

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 05:00

1. Chopper heroes

A South African Air Force (SAAF) helicopter crew again performed heroically during the recent floods in Mozambique brought on by tropical cyclone Freddy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.