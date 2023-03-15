World / Africa

Cyclone toll passes 270 in Malawi and Mozambique

Heavy rain hampers relief efforts to help more than 700 people injured and search for 41 missing

15 March 2023 - 16:32 Frank Phiri and Manuel Mucari
A man walks away from buildings that were damaged by Freddy near Blantyre, Malawi, March 13 2023. Picture: ELDSON CHAGARA/ REUTERS
A man walks away from buildings that were damaged by Freddy near Blantyre, Malawi, March 13 2023. Picture: ELDSON CHAGARA/ REUTERS

Blantyre/Maputo — Malawi and Mozambique were racing to rescue survivors from Tropical Cyclone Freddy on Wednesday as the death toll rose above 270 from one of the most powerful storms recorded in the southern hemisphere.

Freddy tore through Southern Africa for the second time in a month over the weekend and was still causing heavy rain on Wednesday, hampering relief efforts.

Malawi’s disaster management department said in a statement that the death toll from the second hit stood at 225, up from 190 on Tuesday, with 707 people injured and 41 missing.

In neighbouring Mozambique at least 21 people had died by Tuesday, according to the disaster agency.

The overall death toll since Freddy first made landfall in February is now estimated at more than 270 in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Malawi’s army, police, the local Red Cross and other aid agencies were conducting search and rescue operations, with commercial hub Blantyre one of the areas hardest-hit.

Severe flooding and mudslides have swept away homes, broken bridges and destroyed roads. Heavy rain has continued to batter the Mozambican port of Quelimane and surrounding areas.

“Our priority now, as we take stock to what really occurred, is to search and rescue people in most devastated areas. We've rescued thousands but thousands more are still unreachable,” said disaster agency spokesperson Paulo Tomas by telephone from Quelimane.

Power supplies in Malawi have been severely disrupted by the storm after the national electricity generation company had to shut down major hydroelectric power stations.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Malta’s move to ease abortion ban stokes hope
World / Europe
2.
Russian fighter jet downs US spy drone over Black ...
World / Europe
3.
Lahore rated the world’s worst city for air ...
World
4.
Clashes erupt as Pakistan police try to arrest ...
World / Europe
5.
Don’t ask Russia to stop Islamic militias in West ...
World

Related Articles

Record-strength cyclone Freddy displaces hundreds in Mozambique

World / Africa

Storm Freddy leaves at least 60 dead in Malawi and Mozambique

World / Africa

Tropical Storm Freddy closes port of Beira

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.