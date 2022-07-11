×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Angola declares five days of mourning for José Eduardo dos Santos

Angola’s longest-serving leader, Dos Santos died at the age of 79 in a Barcelona clinic

11 July 2022 - 00:17 Miguel Gomes and Joan Faus
Angola late president José Eduardo dos Santos in the capital Luanda, August 31 2012. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Angola late president José Eduardo dos Santos in the capital Luanda, August 31 2012. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Luanda  — Angola started five days of national mourning at the weekend after its former president, José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled for nearly four decades, died.

The 79-year-old died on Friday at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was being treated after a prolonged illness, according to the statement.

His successor, President Joao Lourenco, declared five days of national mourning and described Dos Santos as a “unique figure of the Angolan homeland”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered  condolences to Angola and said Dos Santos had helped in the fight against apartheid.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hailed the good relationship fostered by Dos Santos between the two countries.

He was an influential figure in Angolan and African politics for more than 30 years and the country’s second president. He rarely gave speeches or interviews. He came to power after Antonio Agostinho Neto.

Dos Santos stepped down five years ago. His rule was marked by a civil war lasting nearly three decades against US-SA backed Unita rebels, which he won in 2002, and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.

Angola became Africa’s second-largest oil producer and third-largest producer of diamonds during his time in office. 

Despite being handpicked by dos Santos to succeed him, Lourenco swiftly moved to investigate allegations of multibillion-dollar corruption during the former president’s era.

Dos Santos’s daughter, Tchizé, said in an Instagram post that “fathers never die because they are the truest love that children know in all their lives. They live forever within us”.

Her lawyer, Carmen Varela, said she has asked the clinic where he died to keep his body in Spain for a full autopsy rather than it being returned directly to Angola. The clinic declined to comment.

Angolan journalist and rights activist Rafael Marques de Morais, an outspoken critic of Dos Santos, wrote on an anti-corruption website that Dos Santos’ political legacy “will not be missed but it leaves suffering”.

Tributes and criticism also came from ordinary citizens. Júlia João, a 44-year old homeworker in Luanda, said Dos Santos had presided well over the peaceful transition after the war, but squandered the chance to transform Angola.

“It was a lost opportunity for Angola,” she said.

Reuters

OBITUARY: José Eduardo dos Santos: Won Angola’s war and took the spoils

Dos Santos saw his legacy increasingly tarnished by allegations of rampant corruption and nepotism
News & Fox
2 days ago

Congo and Rwanda agree at Angola talks to ease hostilities

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi had warned of possible war with Rwanda over resurgent M23
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Abe Shinzo dies after being shot during a speech ...
World / Asia
2.
Abe’s body returns to his home as Japan grieves
World / Asia
3.
Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion
World / Asia
4.
Germany issues ‘profit warning’ as imports exceed ...
World / Europe
5.
Abe killing set to boost Japan’s governing party ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.