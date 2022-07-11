Angola declares five days of mourning for José Eduardo dos Santos

Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
Key determinants of success are attracting global talent and increasing participation of women in the economy
SA’s inflation is partly kept in check by Eskom sourcing coal locally, says ratings agency
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Social media platform is aiming to file a lawsuit in Delaware early this week
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Angola’s longest-serving leader, Dos Santos died at the age of 79 in a Barcelona clinic
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
The next time you’re tempted to get a new car soon after buying the one you have, consider holding on for another year or two
Luanda — Angola started five days of national mourning at the weekend after its former president, José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled for nearly four decades, died.
The 79-year-old died on Friday at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was being treated after a prolonged illness, according to the statement.
His successor, President Joao Lourenco, declared five days of national mourning and described Dos Santos as a “unique figure of the Angolan homeland”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa offered condolences to Angola and said Dos Santos had helped in the fight against apartheid.
Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hailed the good relationship fostered by Dos Santos between the two countries.
He was an influential figure in Angolan and African politics for more than 30 years and the country’s second president. He rarely gave speeches or interviews. He came to power after Antonio Agostinho Neto.
Dos Santos stepped down five years ago. His rule was marked by a civil war lasting nearly three decades against US-SA backed Unita rebels, which he won in 2002, and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.
Angola became Africa’s second-largest oil producer and third-largest producer of diamonds during his time in office.
Despite being handpicked by dos Santos to succeed him, Lourenco swiftly moved to investigate allegations of multibillion-dollar corruption during the former president’s era.
Dos Santos’s daughter, Tchizé, said in an Instagram post that “fathers never die because they are the truest love that children know in all their lives. They live forever within us”.
Her lawyer, Carmen Varela, said she has asked the clinic where he died to keep his body in Spain for a full autopsy rather than it being returned directly to Angola. The clinic declined to comment.
Angolan journalist and rights activist Rafael Marques de Morais, an outspoken critic of Dos Santos, wrote on an anti-corruption website that Dos Santos’ political legacy “will not be missed but it leaves suffering”.
Tributes and criticism also came from ordinary citizens. Júlia João, a 44-year old homeworker in Luanda, said Dos Santos had presided well over the peaceful transition after the war, but squandered the chance to transform Angola.
“It was a lost opportunity for Angola,” she said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Angola declares five days of mourning for José Eduardo dos Santos
Angola’s longest-serving leader, Dos Santos died at the age of 79 in a Barcelona clinic
Luanda — Angola started five days of national mourning at the weekend after its former president, José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled for nearly four decades, died.
The 79-year-old died on Friday at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was being treated after a prolonged illness, according to the statement.
His successor, President Joao Lourenco, declared five days of national mourning and described Dos Santos as a “unique figure of the Angolan homeland”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa offered condolences to Angola and said Dos Santos had helped in the fight against apartheid.
Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hailed the good relationship fostered by Dos Santos between the two countries.
He was an influential figure in Angolan and African politics for more than 30 years and the country’s second president. He rarely gave speeches or interviews. He came to power after Antonio Agostinho Neto.
Dos Santos stepped down five years ago. His rule was marked by a civil war lasting nearly three decades against US-SA backed Unita rebels, which he won in 2002, and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.
Angola became Africa’s second-largest oil producer and third-largest producer of diamonds during his time in office.
Despite being handpicked by dos Santos to succeed him, Lourenco swiftly moved to investigate allegations of multibillion-dollar corruption during the former president’s era.
Dos Santos’s daughter, Tchizé, said in an Instagram post that “fathers never die because they are the truest love that children know in all their lives. They live forever within us”.
Her lawyer, Carmen Varela, said she has asked the clinic where he died to keep his body in Spain for a full autopsy rather than it being returned directly to Angola. The clinic declined to comment.
Angolan journalist and rights activist Rafael Marques de Morais, an outspoken critic of Dos Santos, wrote on an anti-corruption website that Dos Santos’ political legacy “will not be missed but it leaves suffering”.
Tributes and criticism also came from ordinary citizens. Júlia João, a 44-year old homeworker in Luanda, said Dos Santos had presided well over the peaceful transition after the war, but squandered the chance to transform Angola.
“It was a lost opportunity for Angola,” she said.
Reuters
OBITUARY: José Eduardo dos Santos: Won Angola’s war and took the spoils
Congo and Rwanda agree at Angola talks to ease hostilities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.