Congo and Rwanda agree at Angola talks to ease hostilities

Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
The president’s opponents are organisationally astute, and well entrenched, writes Jonny Steinberg
‘The government is doing very little to mitigate the consequences this will have for everyone living in SA,’ says Amnesty SA’s Shenilla Mohamed
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group
The move will speed up the process of procuring additional power for the grid
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him
Veteran takes both days' hot spot bridge prizes while women's race saw the champ capsize, to Nisbet's advantage
The vertiport at Seletar could serve as a global model for what the future of mobility may look like
Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, have agreed at a summit in Angola to de-escalate tensions from a rebel insurgency, the Congolese presidency said on Wednesday.
Diplomatic tensions have risen sharply between the neighbours since the M23 rebel group began a major offensive in the DRC’s eastern borderlands at the end of March.
Ahead of the talks, Tshisekedi had warned of war between the neighbours if the situation was not resolved.
The DRC has accused Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda denies this, and in turn has accused Kinshasa of fighting alongside another armed group intent on seizing power in Kigali.
Angolan President Joao Lourenco was appointed by the AU to mediate talks, and hosted a mini tripartite summit in Angola’s capital, Luanda, on Wednesday.
“The tripartite decided on a process of de-escalation between Congo and Rwanda,” the Congolese presidency said in a statement posted on Twitter after the summit concluded.
It said the agreement included an immediate cessation of hostilities and the retreat of M23 fighters from the DRC. A Rwanda-DRC commission that had previously been dormant will meet again in Luanda on July 12, it said.
Angola’s presidency issued a similar statement to the Congolese one. There was no immediate statement from Kagame, and Rwanda's government spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
The M23 last month seized an important border post in their most sustained offensive since capturing swathes of territory in 2012/2013.
The DRC has accepted a proposal for an East African regional force to be deployed in its east to help control the violence, but only if Rwanda does not take part.
The fighting has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict since Rwanda and neighbouring Uganda invaded in 1996, citing threats from local militia groups.
Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the UN’s largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across eastern DRC almost two decades after the official end of the central African country’s civil wars.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Congo and Rwanda agree at Angola talks to ease hostilities
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi had warned of possible war with Rwanda over resurgent M23
Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, have agreed at a summit in Angola to de-escalate tensions from a rebel insurgency, the Congolese presidency said on Wednesday.
Diplomatic tensions have risen sharply between the neighbours since the M23 rebel group began a major offensive in the DRC’s eastern borderlands at the end of March.
Ahead of the talks, Tshisekedi had warned of war between the neighbours if the situation was not resolved.
The DRC has accused Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda denies this, and in turn has accused Kinshasa of fighting alongside another armed group intent on seizing power in Kigali.
Angolan President Joao Lourenco was appointed by the AU to mediate talks, and hosted a mini tripartite summit in Angola’s capital, Luanda, on Wednesday.
“The tripartite decided on a process of de-escalation between Congo and Rwanda,” the Congolese presidency said in a statement posted on Twitter after the summit concluded.
It said the agreement included an immediate cessation of hostilities and the retreat of M23 fighters from the DRC. A Rwanda-DRC commission that had previously been dormant will meet again in Luanda on July 12, it said.
Angola’s presidency issued a similar statement to the Congolese one. There was no immediate statement from Kagame, and Rwanda's government spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
The M23 last month seized an important border post in their most sustained offensive since capturing swathes of territory in 2012/2013.
The DRC has accepted a proposal for an East African regional force to be deployed in its east to help control the violence, but only if Rwanda does not take part.
The fighting has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict since Rwanda and neighbouring Uganda invaded in 1996, citing threats from local militia groups.
Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the UN’s largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across eastern DRC almost two decades after the official end of the central African country’s civil wars.
Reuters
Kagame and Tshisekedi to hold talks in Angola amid rising attacks
UN and AU sound alarm after DRC rebels seize eastern border town
Belgian king reiterates regret for past colonial brutality in DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DRC tells China’s CMOC to stop exports from TFM cobalt mine
Fate of one of world’s biggest cobalt mines at stake in DRC dispute
Belgium returns tooth of Congo independence leader Lumumba to his family
UN says record 100-million have fled their homes
Barrick Gold eyes more copper assets in Zambia and DRC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.