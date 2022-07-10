×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Macau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain Omicron variant

World’s biggest gambling hub locks down almost all business premises for a week from Monday

10 July 2022 - 23:23 Julie Zhu
Residents holding umbrellas line up to get tested for Covid-19 in Macau, China, July 4 2022. Picture: JOHN MAK/REUTERS
Residents holding umbrellas line up to get tested for Covid-19 in Macau, China, July 4 2022. Picture: JOHN MAK/REUTERS

Hong Kong  — Macau will shut almost all commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos for one week from Monday, as authorities race to curb a surge of Covid-19 infections in the world’s biggest gambling hub.

Essential services including hotels, supermarkets and pharmacies will however remain open, city officials said as they announced the measures at a press conference on Saturday.

The announcement came as Macau reported 71 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,374 since mid-June. More than 17,000 people are in quarantine, authorities have said.

Local authorities have added two hotels in popular casino resorts to be used as Covid-19 medical facilities from Friday as they try to increase capacity to handle the surge of infections.

More than 90% of Macau’s residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but this is the first time the city has had to grapple with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The new variant has been found in Shanghai, an official told a briefing in the city on Sunday.

The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city’s health commission.

The finding threatens to complicate China’s Covid-zero strategy.

Shanghai, in eastern China, emerged from a lockdown lasting around two months at the start of June, but it has continued to impose tough restrictions, locking down buildings and compounds as soon as new potential transmission chains emerge.

Zhao said residents in several major Shanghai districts would undergo two rounds of Covid tests, from July 12-14, in a bid to bring potential new outbreaks under control.

The Omicron BA.5 variant was first discovered in China on May 13 in a 37-year old male patient who had flown to Shanghai from Uganda, according to the China Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Variant BA.5 has been shown to have an accelerated rate of transmission and an improved immune escape capability, said Yuan Zhengan, a member of the city’s expert advisory group on Covid prevention, speaking at the Sunday briefing.

But vaccination is still effective at preventing BA.5 from causing serious illness or death, he said. 

Reuters 

Tesla’s China exports soar as they recover after Shanghai’s Covid lockdown

The US electric vehicle pioneer delivered 78,906 vehicles last month, well over double the 33,155 in the same period a year ago and up 145% ...
News
2 days ago

Macau uses more hotels for Covid-19 medical facilities

Macau reported 88 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 1,303 cases since mid-June. More than 17,000 people are in quarantine
World
2 days ago

Illegal karaoke event shows Chinese are not singing from same Covid-19 hymn sheet

Shanghai is racing to track Covid-19 infections linked to a building in which a karaoke lounge had reopened illegally and a venue offered karaoke ...
World
3 days ago

Hong Kong ends ban on flights carrying Covid-infected passengers

The government, under new CEO John Lee, says it will stop transmission of the virus ‘in a more precise manner’
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Abe Shinzo dies after being shot during a speech ...
World / Asia
2.
Abe’s body returns to his home as Japan grieves
World / Asia
3.
Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion
World / Asia
4.
Germany issues ‘profit warning’ as imports exceed ...
World / Europe
5.
Abe killing set to boost Japan’s governing party ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Wuxi Biologics might be removed from US’s ‘unverified list’

Companies

China battles new Covid flare-up

News

Shanghai Disneyland reopens as China eases Covid-19 curbs

News

Travel inquiries surge as China eases Covid-19 curbs

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.