Zimbabwe government tells Econet to shut down internet

‘We were served with another directive for total shutdown of the internet until further notice’, Econet says

18 January 2019 - 11:42 Agency Staff
Image: iStock

Zimbabwe's biggest mobile operator Econet Wireless said on Friday it had been ordered to shut down internet in the country until further notice following days of deadly protests over steep fuel price hikes.

The internet was cut off earlier this week, with critics saying the government sought to prevent images of its heavy-handedness in dealing with protesters from being broadcast around the world.

"We were served with another directive for total shutdown of the internet until further notice," Econet said in a statement. "Our lawyers advised that we are required to comply with the directive pending the court's decision on its legality."

Government officials were not immediately available to comment.

Reuters

