World

Greece set to vote on same-sex marriage

15 February 2024 - 16:50
by Renee Maltezou
Picture: 123RF/NITO 500
Athens — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged parliament on Thursday to “say yes to equality” and approve a bill allowing same sex marriage, which if passed would be a landmark victory for the LGBT+ community in the socially conservative country.

“For every democratic citizen, today is a day of joy. From tomorrow a barrier will be removed,” Mitsotakis said in a speech to lawmakers.

Polls ahead of the vote show Greeks are split on the issue. The powerful Orthodox Church, which believes homosexuality is a sin, has strongly opposed it, while many in the LGBT+ community believe it does not go far enough.

The bill does not overturn obstacles for LGBT+ couples in using assisted reproduction methods. Surrogate pregnancies will also not be extended to LGBT+ individuals, though the bill recognises children already born through that method abroad.

Elliniki Lysi, one of the three far-right parties represented in parliament, said the bill is “anti-Christian” and hurts national interests.

LGBT+ groups have been pushing for reform for decades. In 2008, a lesbian and a gay couple defied the law and tied the knot on a tiny Greek island, but the weddings were later annulled by a top court.

Since then, Greece has passed LGBT+ reforms, allowing civil partnership among same-sex couples in 2015 and the legal recognition of gender identity in 2017. Two years ago it banned conversion therapy for minors aimed at suppressing a person’s sexual orientation.

Reuters

UK enters recession as voters go to polls in double test for Sunak

Opposition Labour Party expected to win two by-election parliamentary seats
World
10 hours ago

Germany’s commerce chamber warns of drastic slump

Chamber warns of worst downturn in 20 years
World
10 hours ago

Ukraine war may be draining resources, but Russia has solid safety net

The fiscal buffers Moscow has built up over two decades will last for years
World
10 hours ago

Russia preparing for military conflict with Nato, says Estonia

Assessment based on Moscow’s plans to double the number of forces stationed along its border
World
2 days ago
