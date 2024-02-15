UK enters recession as voters go to polls in double test for Sunak

By-election defeats will do little to silence British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's critics. Picture: UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS
London — Voters went to the polls on Thursday for two new British MPs, with the opposition Labour Party expected to win parliamentary seats in central and southwestern England in yet another blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.
The Conservatives have done little to win over voters in Wellingborough in central England and Kingswood in the south west, preferring to focus on Sunak’s bid to regain ground across the country before this year’s national election.
But defeats in the by-elections will do little to silence Sunak’s critics, who fear the governing party faces an all-but wipeout at the national election, which the prime minister says he expects to come in the second half of the year.
The British leader has pinned his hopes on having time to close the large gap with Labour in the polls and to capitalise on the difficulties the opposition party has had over anti-Semitism allegations and its now-scrapped green spending target.
“It has been a rocky week for the Labour Party, but our markets suggest they are still on course to claim a convincing victory in both the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections this Thursday,” a spokesperson for bookmakers William Hill said.
The results are expected early on Friday.
While Labour sent many of its MPs and activists to campaign in both places, the Conservatives have had a muted presence, with many MPs concentrating more on trying to hold on to their own seats before the national election.
The Conservatives had held large majorities in both seats. The contest in Wellingborough was triggered after the former MP was forced out over a bullying and harassment scandal, while in Kingswood, former minister Chris Skidmore resigned over Sunak’s climate change policies.
Labour leader Keir Starmer faced criticism this week for not moving immediately to censure a Labour candidate in a separate vote who was recorded espousing conspiracy theories about Israel.
But the governing party has also not been without its issues. Data on Thursday showed the economy had slipped into recession in the second half of 2023, a challenge for Sunak who has made boosting economic growth a main pledge before the national election.
Labour was keen to manage expectations as voting took place.
“Labour is really up against it in these by elections,” a Labour source said. “We’ve focused relentlessly on the cost-of-living crisis following 14 years of chaotic Tory failure, and we’re fighting for every vote, but winning these seats was always going to be a massive challenge for us.”
