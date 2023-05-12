WHO warns weight loss drugs are no magical solution

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Financial Services Tribunal upholds decision to remove trustees and principal officer from the Private Security Sector Provident Fund
It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
London — New highly effective weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are not a “silver bullet” for addressing the rapid rise in global obesity rates, the World Health Organisation’s nutrition chief said, as the agency conducts its first review of obesity management guidelines in more than 20 years. The global health body is first revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity, and will then update recommendations for adults, said Francesco Branca, WHO director of nutrition and food safety.
The WHO last issued global guidelines on the topic in 2000, which are used as a blueprint for countries without the resources to draft their own plans.
As part of the work, the WHO has commissioned the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, in Milan, Italy, to assess the evidence for the use of all drugs for children and adolescents — from older options such as GSK’s Xenical to newer, more effective treatments like Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, Branca said.
“The kind of communication that has been done around these drugs — ‘we’ve found a solution’ — that’s wrong,” said Branca. Drugs for obesity are important but must be “part of a comprehensive approach,” he said. “This is not a silver bullet.”
Branca said that other interventions, including diet and exercise, remain critical to help manage obesity. The latest WHO data shows that the percentage of children and adolescents aged five to 19 who are obese or overweight has risen to just more than 18% in 2016 from 4% in 1975, and this now represents more than 340-million people.
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wegovy and Mounjaro were originally developed for type 2 diabetes to help control blood glucose. More recently, they have been shown to help people lose about 15% of their body weight, capturing the attention of patients, investors and even celebrities.
Part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, they are given by a weekly injection and work by affecting hunger signals to the brain and slowing the rate at which a person’s stomach empties, making them feel full longer.
Studies suggest people are likely to have to take the drugs for the rest of their lives to keep the weight off.
Wegovy is approved for weight-loss in the US and Europe, while Mounjaro is expected to receive US approval later this year. The enormous demand for the drugs is expected to be worth $100bn (R1.9-trillion) in annual sales within a decade, with as many as 10 different drugs on the market.
US medical groups are also reviewing their obesity treatment guidelines to consider the best use of Wegovy and similar drugs, with some specialists advocating broad use while others recommend prioritising them for high-risk patients with health conditions, like diabetes or heart disease, that are worsened by excess weight.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended using such medicines in children age 12 or older with obesity, even though the long-term impacts have yet to be studied.
More robust
The WHO said its revised guidelines will be based on more robust methodology than previous iterations and include up-to-the-minute science. The first draft of the new management guidelines for children and adolescents are expected by the end of this year.
Branca said the researchers at Mario Negri, as well as other institutions working on the guidelines, had been extensively vetted to avoid conflict of interest concerns.
Novo Nordisk was suspended earlier this year from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry for its marketing practices, such alleged funding of health professionals and providing training that the association alleged was intended to promote its drug.
“We really screen the potential conflicts of interest,” said Branca.
He described obesity as a “rising epidemic”.
“There are multiple reasons why we really have to take much more serious and bolder action,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WHO warns weight loss drugs are no magical solution
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
London — New highly effective weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are not a “silver bullet” for addressing the rapid rise in global obesity rates, the World Health Organisation’s nutrition chief said, as the agency conducts its first review of obesity management guidelines in more than 20 years.
The global health body is first revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity, and will then update recommendations for adults, said Francesco Branca, WHO director of nutrition and food safety.
The WHO last issued global guidelines on the topic in 2000, which are used as a blueprint for countries without the resources to draft their own plans.
As part of the work, the WHO has commissioned the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, in Milan, Italy, to assess the evidence for the use of all drugs for children and adolescents — from older options such as GSK’s Xenical to newer, more effective treatments like Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, Branca said.
“The kind of communication that has been done around these drugs — ‘we’ve found a solution’ — that’s wrong,” said Branca. Drugs for obesity are important but must be “part of a comprehensive approach,” he said. “This is not a silver bullet.”
Branca said that other interventions, including diet and exercise, remain critical to help manage obesity. The latest WHO data shows that the percentage of children and adolescents aged five to 19 who are obese or overweight has risen to just more than 18% in 2016 from 4% in 1975, and this now represents more than 340-million people.
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wegovy and Mounjaro were originally developed for type 2 diabetes to help control blood glucose. More recently, they have been shown to help people lose about 15% of their body weight, capturing the attention of patients, investors and even celebrities.
Part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, they are given by a weekly injection and work by affecting hunger signals to the brain and slowing the rate at which a person’s stomach empties, making them feel full longer.
Studies suggest people are likely to have to take the drugs for the rest of their lives to keep the weight off.
Wegovy is approved for weight-loss in the US and Europe, while Mounjaro is expected to receive US approval later this year. The enormous demand for the drugs is expected to be worth $100bn (R1.9-trillion) in annual sales within a decade, with as many as 10 different drugs on the market.
US medical groups are also reviewing their obesity treatment guidelines to consider the best use of Wegovy and similar drugs, with some specialists advocating broad use while others recommend prioritising them for high-risk patients with health conditions, like diabetes or heart disease, that are worsened by excess weight.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended using such medicines in children age 12 or older with obesity, even though the long-term impacts have yet to be studied.
More robust
The WHO said its revised guidelines will be based on more robust methodology than previous iterations and include up-to-the-minute science. The first draft of the new management guidelines for children and adolescents are expected by the end of this year.
Branca said the researchers at Mario Negri, as well as other institutions working on the guidelines, had been extensively vetted to avoid conflict of interest concerns.
Novo Nordisk was suspended earlier this year from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry for its marketing practices, such alleged funding of health professionals and providing training that the association alleged was intended to promote its drug.
“We really screen the potential conflicts of interest,” said Branca.
He described obesity as a “rising epidemic”.
“There are multiple reasons why we really have to take much more serious and bolder action,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
No instruction to pay Siyaya, Makhubele argues at tribunal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.