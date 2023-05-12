Sentiment towards the rand is already fragile amid fears that Eskom might implement even higher stages of power cuts
The rand remained under pressure on Friday morning, weakening further to record lows as uncertainty regarding accusations that SA provided Russia with weapons in the Ukraine war grew.
The local currency has dropped as much as 5.7% so far this week to a record worst level of R19.51/$ as trade ties with the US worth R400bn came under threat. ..
Rand hits worst-ever level against dollar over SA-US diplomatic saga
