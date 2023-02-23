World

Yellen adds to calls for financial aid for Ukraine

IMF needs to ‘move swiftly’ on a fully financed loan programme for the war-torn country, US treasury secretary says

23 February 2023 - 14:19 David Lawder
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, India, on February 23 2023. Picture: SAMYUKTA LAKSHMI/BLOOMBERG
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, India, on February 23 2023. Picture: SAMYUKTA LAKSHMI/BLOOMBERG

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday stepped up calls for increased financing support to Ukraine to help it battle the year-old Russian invasion as the US prepares a further $10bn in economic assistance.

Yellen, who was speaking before G20 finance leaders gathered on the outskirts of the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, said it was critical for the IMF to “move swiftly” towards a fully financed loan programme for Ukraine.

“As President [Joe] Biden has said, we will stand with Ukraine in its fight — for as long as it takes,” she added. “Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India.”

Ukraine is seeking a $15bn multiyear IMF programme, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday after meeting IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv.

Yellen said that previous US military, economic and humanitarian aid totalling $46bn has allowed Ukraine to preserve economic and financial stability under “extraordinary circumstances”.

“Our economic assistance is making Ukraine’s resistance possible by supporting the home front: funding critical public services and helping keep the government running. In the coming months, we expect to provide around $10bn in additional economic support for Ukraine.”

The US aid was approved by Congress in December as part of a broad government funding bill that included a new $45bn package of emergency military and other assistance to the war-torn country.

Mitigating spillovers

Yellen said the global economy “is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago”, as concerns fade that the spillover effect of the war in Ukraine would cause growth to slow sharply.

Headline inflation was beginning to ease in the US and around the world, though it was important for G20 finance officials to keep working to quell inflation, Yellen said, adding: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Price caps imposed by Western countries on Russian crude oil exports and petroleum products were helping to stabilise global energy prices while reducing Russia’s energy revenues “substantially”, she said.

“Last month, the Kremlin’s oil revenue was nearly 60% lower than in the immediate aftermath of the invasion,” Yellen said, adding that it was enabling emerging markets, including India, to negotiate steep discounts on Russian oil.

Yellen said that G20 countries need to work to ease the debt overhang that is putting more than half of low-income countries in distress.

“I will continue to push for all bilateral official creditors, including China, to participate in meaningful debt treatments for developing countries and emerging markets in distress,” she said. Debt treatment for Zambia and financing assurances for Sri Lanka were “most urgent”.

The G20 meetings also will work to advance reforms to the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to expand their lending to fight climate change, pandemics and other global challenges, Yellen said.

She commended departing World Bank President David Malpass, saying that the bank under his leadership has “measurably improved the lives of people around the world”.

Reuters

Russia will not fire ‘Zircon’ missile in naval exercise off SA coast

The 10-day exercise coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has raised alarm among Western governments
National
1 day ago

The painted nails that became a symbol of the war in Ukraine

Iryna Filkina was killed in the first days of Russia’s invasion and was identified by the beautician who had given her a manicure
World
1 day ago

China says it worries Ukraine conflict will spiral out of control

Foreign minister Qin Gang calls on ‘certain countries’ to stop fuelling the war
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
World Court orders Azerbaijan to end blockade of ...
World / Europe
2.
Putin warns West over nuclear weapons as he ...
World / Europe
3.
Zimbabwe’s cyber city: safe for residents or ...
World / Africa
4.
Land for an eye and a hand: Iranian group lauds ...
World / Middle East
5.
Kenya’s tourism industry bounces back as earnings ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

War in Ukraine is fault of Nato and US, says North Korea’s media

World

Same names, same country, different worlds

World / Europe

Putin vows to strengthen nuclear arsenal on eve of invasion anniversary

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.