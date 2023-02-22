National

Russia will not fire ‘Zircon’ missile in naval exercise off SA coast

22 February 2023 - 15:04 Siyabonga Sishi
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is docked en route to scheduled naval exercises with the South African and Chinese navies in Durban, in this February 17 2023 file photo. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
Russia will not fire its new generation “Zircon” hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise it is participating in alongside SA and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday.

The 10-day exercise, which is taking place off SA’s east coast and coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has raised alarm among Western governments.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported earlier in February that a frigate participating in the drills would perform a training launch of the Zircon missile system during the exercise.

However, Capt Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing that no test launch would take place.

“The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises,” Gladkiy said. “There is no hidden meaning in the exercises that we are performing today.”

President Vladimir Putin has called the Zircon, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, “unstoppable”. 

Reuters

NICOLE FRITZ: SA on thin ice with exercise to help test arms available for war on Ukraine

Should Lavrov go to trial, Pandor will not look good on photos hobnobbing with him
Opinion
10 hours ago

How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?

‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
National
5 days ago

CARTOON: Navel exercise

Thursday, February 16 2023
Opinion
6 days ago
