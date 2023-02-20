US says Sweden and Finland have done enough for quick Nato membership

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
Ankara — Washington strongly supports Sweden and Finland’s quick Nato accession given steps they have already taken, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Monday, even as his Turkish counterpart stressed the need for more concrete action.
Sweden and Finland applied in 2022 to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine but faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara says Stockholm has harboured what Ankara calls members of terrorist groups. Turkey recently indicated it would approve only Finland for Nato membership.
Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm in particular to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
Blinken said: “Finland and Sweden have already taken concrete steps to fulfil the commitments that they met under the trilateral memorandum of agreement that they signed.”
Reiterating that Nato’s Nordic expansion issue is not a bilateral one with Turkey, Blinken said the US strongly supports Sweden and Finland’s accession into the alliance “as quickly as possible”.
But Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, standing alongside Blinken, said all parties in the alliance must convince Sweden in particular to take more action to address Ankara’s concerns and win its support for the bid.
When asked if Ankara would approve their accession by a Nato summit set to take place in Lithuania in July, at the Western countries are hoping the expansion can be completed, Cavusoglu said Stockholm needed to do more.
“Sweden made a law change, but we see that every kind of activity, including terrorism financing, recruitment and propaganda, are continuing in Sweden,” he said. “If they take steps that convince our parliament and people, there could be a development in this direction.”
But Cavusoglu also said that suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their Nato membership bid would resume “soon” in Brussels, in a clear signal of easing tensions between Stockholm and Ankara.
Turkey had cancelled indefinitely a trilateral mechanism with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join Nato after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burnt a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in January.
“It is a welcome and good message from Turkey,” Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billstrom told reporters in Brussels, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reports.
After the talks with Cavusoglu, Blinken had an hour-long meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
Reuters
US says Sweden and Finland have done enough for quick Nato membership
But secretary of state Antony Blinken's Turkish counterpart stresses the need for more concrete action
