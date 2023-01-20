World / Asia

Chinese funeral providers increase spending as zero-Covid policy scrapped

Health experts say China’s official figures likely do not reflect the true toll of the virus.

20 January 2023 - 11:51 Eduardo Baptista
A mourner carries the cremated remains of a loved one as he and others wear traditional white funeral clothing, during a funeral on January 14 2023 in Shanghai, China. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER
A mourner carries the cremated remains of a loved one as he and others wear traditional white funeral clothing, during a funeral on January 14 2023 in Shanghai, China. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER

Beijing — A funeral parlour in the Chinese city of Shantou published a tender recently for an “emergency purchase” of two cremation ovens, according to a government procurement database, one of several indications of Covid-19’s deadly toll.

A funeral service centre in the Sichuan province city of Zigong explained the purchase of 196,230 litres of diesel, a 40% increase from its annual average, by noting its supply was “almost exhausted.”

While neither facility cited a surge in Covid-19 deaths as the reason for the purchases, spending by funeral homes on items from body bags to cold storage containers has risen from the previous year in many provinces since China abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy in early December, documents show.

Neither of the two mortuary facilities could be reached for comment.

Covid-19 has rampaged across China since December, exacting a heavy toll on a population of 1.4-billion, with widespread reports of crowded hospitals and crematoriums that point to far more deaths than those included in official data.

China said last Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals between December 8 and January 12 — a roughly 10-fold increase from previous disclosures.

However, that figure excludes those who died at home, and some doctors have said they are discouraged from putting Covid-19 on death certificates. Health experts say China’s official figures likely do not reflect the true toll of the virus.

A review of publicly available tenders from government-run mortuary facilities shows a rise in equipment purchases since early December, compared with the same period a year earlier.

In the eastern city of Anqing, a funeral parlour spent about 1.6-million yuan (R4m) between December 19 and January 4 on two large cars to transport coffins, an expansion of its power supply, and freezers to store bodies, tender documents show.

“My organisation’s original freezer cannot meet existing business needs, urgently need to purchase 30 single-drawer freezers now,” a tender on December 19 said.

The smaller city of Jieshou made a similar purchase two weeks later.

“In recent times in Jieshou City, the cremation business volume has increased, the funeral hall’s remains refrigerator cannot meet the current unit demand. Now need to purchase 10 units of all-in-one three-door freezers, for a total investment of about 400,000 yuan,” the tender read.

The facility could not be reached for comment.

Guangdong, China’s most populous province, and where Shantou city is located, saw its funeral homes spend more than 130-million yuan between December 7 and January 6 on various items, compared with 90-million yuan in the same period the previous year, according to a provincial government database.

‘Ideal choice’

Hangtai, a manufacturer of incinerators in Shandong province, published an advertisement for its services on its WeChat account noting the jump in demand.

“In December 2022, the country adjusted its Covid policy, the cremation business of funeral parlours surged, and the demand for cremation equipment from funeral parlours in some areas increased,” it said.

The advertisement for its “quick-assembly intelligent” incinerator stresses the ease and speed with which the machine can function, and how it “is the ideal choice for funeral homes to cope with the current surge in business and the need for additional cremation equipment”.

“Hangtai engineers and technicians have actively responded to the market demand by working around the clock to make further improvements around the technical aspects of fast installation, convenience and durability,” it said.

Hangtai said its 40,000 square-metre plant was at full production capacity “working overtime 24 hours to meet the urgent procurement needs of customers”.

On December 29, Hangtai beat out eight competitors for one of the largest recent bids, a 23-million yuan (R58.8m) deal in Guangzhou, more than half of which will go on eight incinerators, according to publicly available documents reviewed by Reuters.

A Hangtai employee declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

Reuters

China races to produce drugs to fight Covid-19

China’s chaotic exit from a regime of lockdowns, travel curbs and frequent Covid-19 testing has prompted a run on drugs as people fend for themselves ...
World
1 day ago

China says Covid-19 has peaked, but doubts about its honesty persist

China’s internet regulator says it will censor any ‘fake information’ about the spread of Covid-19 that could cause ‘gloomy’ sentiment during Lunar ...
World
4 hours ago

Yellen and Liu pledge to intensify US-China co-operation

The two great powers agree on climate finance and strategic issues
World
2 days ago

Chinese government treads lightly as citizens make voices heard

Authorities back down after residents protest over right to set off fireworks during the lunar new year
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Zealand PM announces resignation; will step ...
World / Asia
2.
Defeat of Russia could mean nuclear war, Dmitry ...
World / Europe
3.
Ugandan government silences activists critical of ...
World / Africa
4.
US, Germany head for Leopard tanks showdown
World / Europe
5.
Chinese doctors told to avoid writing Covid-19 as ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

China races to produce drugs to fight Covid-19

World / Asia

Chinese brokerages raise billions to compete with Wall Street

Companies

Burberry upbeat over recovery in China as Covid-19 disruptions fade

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.