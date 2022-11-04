×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Scholz to discuss myriad issues during visit to Beijing

President Xi Jinping touts the need for greater co-operation between China and Germany

04 November 2022 - 10:09 Andreas Rinke and Eduardo Baptista
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China, on November 4 2022. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/KAY NIETFIELD
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China, on November 4 2022. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/KAY NIETFIELD

Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping touted the need for greater co-operation between China and Germany amid “times of change and turmoil” in his first meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with talks expected to touch on Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change and developing economic ties.

Scholtz’s visit on Friday is the first by a leader of a G7 nation to China in three years, and will test the waters of relations between Beijing and the West after years of mounting tensions, analysts say.

During their first face-to-face meeting since Scholz took office, held in the Great Hall of the People, Xi said that as large nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during “times of change and turmoil” for the sake of world peace, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Scholz told Xi that it was good both leaders were meeting in person during tense times, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine creating problems for the rules-based global order, according to a Reuters reporter accompanying Scholz's delegation.

The chancellor also said that the two will discuss issues related to Europe-China relations, the fight against climate change and global hunger, and how to develop China-Germany economic ties, as well as topics where both countries’ perspective is different.

Covid measures

Scholz and a delegation of German business leaders flying with him were administered Covid-19 tests upon landing in Beijing on Friday morning, with Chinese medical staff donning hazmat suits going into the plane to conduct the tests, according to the Reuters reporter accompanying the delegation.

Following a red carpet and honour guard reception, the delegation was moved from the airport to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to await the results of their Covid tests, which quickly came out as negative for Scholz, according to his press team. Diaoyutai is a diplomatic complex used to offer receptions to foreign dignitaries visiting Beijing.

China’s strict zero-Covid policy and growing tensions with the West have made it unfeasible for leaders of major Western powers to visit China, while Xi has only just resumed foreign trips.

Scholz’s visit is likely a welcome development for the Chinese leadership, who will be looking to shore up relations with the outside world after the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, where Xi consolidated his status as the core of the ruling Communist Party.

“China, in the present domestic and international environments, requires his visit and whatever both sides would jointly declare in Beijing, especially shortly after the [Party] Congress,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing.

Testing the water

Amid historic inflation and a looming recession in Germany, Scholz will be looking to emphasise the need for continued co-operation with China.

Scholz was to meet Xi as well as outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, where he is also expected to raise controversial issues such as human rights, Taiwan and the difficulties German companies face accessing the Chinese market, according to government sources.

In the run-up to the visit, there had been criticism of the visit within the EU and the German government coalition, mainly from the Green Party and the Liberals.

These tensions were brought to the fore by a deal last week whereby Chinese shipping giant Cosco received the green light from Berlin to obtain a stake in a Hamburg port terminal despite opposition from coalition partners.

China’s crucial role in key industries from shipbuilding to electric vehicles, along with the unprecedented economic headwinds facing Germany, meant Scholz needs co-operation with China more than his predecessor Angela Merkel ever did, said Wang Yiwei, Jean Monnet chair professor and director of the Centre for European studies at Renmin University.

“Merkel was also quite ideological [towards China] in the beginning but then she changed her tune. Scholz has changed his tune even faster, but he does not have as solid a domestic political standing as Merkel,” said Wang.

Reuters

Germany’s Uniper posts record loss as Russia scars show

Shares fall as the gas importer reports €40bn net loss over nine months — the biggest in German corporate history
World
15 hours ago

Germany’s biggest union downs tools over wage demands

The union is seeking its biggest wage increases since 2008 as inflation accelerates in Germany
News
4 days ago

China makes inroads after years priming to meet demand for e-vehicles

China’s car exports rose more than 50% in the first nine months of 2022, shipping out more than 2-million vehicles
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa tells ...
World / Africa
2.
World’s top bankers see no let-up in market ...
World
3.
Methane emissions biggest climate-change threat — ...
World
4.
European airlines on hiring blitz to cope with ...
World / Europe
5.
Shares fall as Canada orders three Chinese firms ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

China makes inroads after years priming to meet demand for e-vehicles

Opinion

Macron and Scholz in talks over energy, economy and defence

News

Worker dearth adds to German companies’ battle to stay competitive

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.