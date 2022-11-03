×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Germany’s Uniper posts record loss as Russia scars show

Shares fall as the gas importer reports €40bn net loss over nine months — the biggest in German corporate history

03 November 2022 - 20:06 Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
Gas pipes at the landfall facilities of Nord Stream 1, in Lubmin, Germany, March 8 2022. Picture: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS
Gas pipes at the landfall facilities of Nord Stream 1, in Lubmin, Germany, March 8 2022. Picture: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS

Frankfurt — Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record €40bn net loss in the first nine months of this year, the biggest in German corporate history, after Russia stopped its supplies.

The loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long supply relationship with Europe, most notably Germany, is impacting the continent's energy sector, with Uniper the crisis' biggest corporate casualty so far.

It also marks the biggest loss in German corporate history, according to Mark Spoerer, who holds the chair for economic and social history at the University of Regensburg, even dwarfing more recent outliers such as the €25bn Deutsche Telekom disclosed for 2002.

Since the start of the year shares in Uniper have lost 93% of their value, giving it a current market value of €1.1bn, down from €15.2bn on January 3.

"Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," CFO Tiina Tuomela said, adding that an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised.

Uniper said the net loss factored in €10bn of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices.

This caused daily losses of more than €100m when gas prices spiked over the summer, a number has come down to less than €10m per day at the end of October as markets have cooled off, Uniper said.

The net loss also includes €31bn of future losses related to the same issue. Shares in the company were down 3% on Thursday.

Tuomela said talks were now focused on how to replace a planned gas levy, due to come into effect on October 1, but scrapped at the last minute, with an instrument that will effectively pass on the massive losses to Uniper’s future owner — the German government.

Uniper has threatened legal action against its former main supplier Gazprom, and is weighing proceedings before a Swedish arbitration court to claim billions of euros in compensation.

"We are also working intensively to restructure our gas portfolio in order to minimise risks and to end by 2024 the losses resulting from suspended Russian gas deliveries," Tuomela said.

Among the group’s top priorities are a planned exit from the Russian market, where it owns a 83.7% stake in Unipro, it said, adding the Russian division's recent performance had increased interest among possible buyers.

Under the agreement with Berlin, Uniper has received €18bn worth of credit lines from state lender KfW, €14bn of which had been drawn down as of the end of October, it said.

Reuters  

Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war

Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
World
3 days ago

Brazil’s Bolsonaro yet to concede defeat after Lula’s election victory

Tens of thousands of jubilant supporters took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Sunday night to celebrate a stunning comeback for Lula
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bolsonaro avoids conceding defeat, but gives ...
World / Americas
2.
Glencore flew bribes cash by private jet to ...
World / Europe
3.
Bank of England hikes rates by 75 basis points, ...
World / Europe
4.
World’s top bankers see no let-up in market ...
World
5.
Methane emissions biggest climate-change threat — ...
World

Related Articles

Soaring energy prices imperil competitiveness of Europe’s industrial giants

News

Eurozone consumer sentiment plummets to record low

News

Germany nationalises Uniper to keep the lights on

Companies

Rosneft up in arms after Germany seizes assets

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.