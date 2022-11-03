Germany’s Uniper posts record loss as Russia scars show

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Drug maker Novo Nordisk outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years
Judge Piet Koen last month said he found himself in a dilemma and was considering recusing himself
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV speaks to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Frankfurt — Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record €40bn net loss in the first nine months of this year, the biggest in German corporate history, after Russia stopped its supplies.
The loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long supply relationship with Europe, most notably Germany, is impacting the continent's energy sector, with Uniper the crisis' biggest corporate casualty so far.
It also marks the biggest loss in German corporate history, according to Mark Spoerer, who holds the chair for economic and social history at the University of Regensburg, even dwarfing more recent outliers such as the €25bn Deutsche Telekom disclosed for 2002.
Since the start of the year shares in Uniper have lost 93% of their value, giving it a current market value of €1.1bn, down from €15.2bn on January 3.
"Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," CFO Tiina Tuomela said, adding that an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised.
Uniper said the net loss factored in €10bn of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices.
This caused daily losses of more than €100m when gas prices spiked over the summer, a number has come down to less than €10m per day at the end of October as markets have cooled off, Uniper said.
The net loss also includes €31bn of future losses related to the same issue. Shares in the company were down 3% on Thursday.
Tuomela said talks were now focused on how to replace a planned gas levy, due to come into effect on October 1, but scrapped at the last minute, with an instrument that will effectively pass on the massive losses to Uniper’s future owner — the German government.
Uniper has threatened legal action against its former main supplier Gazprom, and is weighing proceedings before a Swedish arbitration court to claim billions of euros in compensation.
"We are also working intensively to restructure our gas portfolio in order to minimise risks and to end by 2024 the losses resulting from suspended Russian gas deliveries," Tuomela said.
Among the group’s top priorities are a planned exit from the Russian market, where it owns a 83.7% stake in Unipro, it said, adding the Russian division's recent performance had increased interest among possible buyers.
Under the agreement with Berlin, Uniper has received €18bn worth of credit lines from state lender KfW, €14bn of which had been drawn down as of the end of October, it said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Germany’s Uniper posts record loss as Russia scars show
Shares fall as the gas importer reports €40bn net loss over nine months — the biggest in German corporate history
Frankfurt — Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record €40bn net loss in the first nine months of this year, the biggest in German corporate history, after Russia stopped its supplies.
The loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long supply relationship with Europe, most notably Germany, is impacting the continent's energy sector, with Uniper the crisis' biggest corporate casualty so far.
It also marks the biggest loss in German corporate history, according to Mark Spoerer, who holds the chair for economic and social history at the University of Regensburg, even dwarfing more recent outliers such as the €25bn Deutsche Telekom disclosed for 2002.
Since the start of the year shares in Uniper have lost 93% of their value, giving it a current market value of €1.1bn, down from €15.2bn on January 3.
"Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," CFO Tiina Tuomela said, adding that an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised.
Uniper said the net loss factored in €10bn of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices.
This caused daily losses of more than €100m when gas prices spiked over the summer, a number has come down to less than €10m per day at the end of October as markets have cooled off, Uniper said.
The net loss also includes €31bn of future losses related to the same issue. Shares in the company were down 3% on Thursday.
Tuomela said talks were now focused on how to replace a planned gas levy, due to come into effect on October 1, but scrapped at the last minute, with an instrument that will effectively pass on the massive losses to Uniper’s future owner — the German government.
Uniper has threatened legal action against its former main supplier Gazprom, and is weighing proceedings before a Swedish arbitration court to claim billions of euros in compensation.
"We are also working intensively to restructure our gas portfolio in order to minimise risks and to end by 2024 the losses resulting from suspended Russian gas deliveries," Tuomela said.
Among the group’s top priorities are a planned exit from the Russian market, where it owns a 83.7% stake in Unipro, it said, adding the Russian division's recent performance had increased interest among possible buyers.
Under the agreement with Berlin, Uniper has received €18bn worth of credit lines from state lender KfW, €14bn of which had been drawn down as of the end of October, it said.
Reuters
Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war
Brazil’s Bolsonaro yet to concede defeat after Lula’s election victory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Soaring energy prices imperil competitiveness of Europe’s industrial giants
Eurozone consumer sentiment plummets to record low
Germany nationalises Uniper to keep the lights on
Rosneft up in arms after Germany seizes assets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.