World

WHO sources say an emergency meeting on monkeypox will be held on Friday

More than 100 cases of the virus, which spreads through close contact and is usually mild, have recently been reported outside countries in which it is endemic

20 May 2022 - 17:44 Jennifer Rigby
The palms of a monkeypox case patient from Lodja, a city in the Katako-Kombe Health Zone, are seen during a health investigation in Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997.File picture:BRIAN WJ MAHY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
The palms of a monkeypox case patient from Lodja, a city in the Katako-Kombe Health Zone, are seen during a health investigation in Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997.File picture:BRIAN WJ MAHY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

London — The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss monkeypox on Friday, according to sources close to the UN agency.

The committee due to meet is the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH), which advises WHO on infection risks that could pose a threat to global health.

More than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close contact and is usually mild, have recently been reported outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic.

STAG-IH is not the committee within WHO that would suggest that monkeypox be declared a public health emergency of international concern, WHO's highest form of alert, which is currently applied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is a group of experts made up of scientists from across the globe, and is chaired by David Heymann, a professor of epidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Earlier on Friday, a WHO spokesperson told a Geneva media briefing that the agency was working to share information and organise technical meetings on the monkeypox outbreak. 

Reuters

Monkeypox shows up in the UK and North America

Monkeypox is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the UK’s NHS website
