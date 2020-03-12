Global airlines appeal for urgent government aid in wake of US travel ban

In other developments:

• The Vatican on Thursday took the unprecedented step of closing all Catholic churches across Rome to stem the spread of the pandemic that has killed more than 1,000 people across Italy. The papal vicar for Rome said the churches would reopen when a broader Italian government crackdown on public gatherings expires on April 3.

• New York governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people and ordered reductions in smaller groups, as positive cases jumped 52% in a day. Cuomo reported 112 new cases of Covid-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total to 328. No deaths have been reported. The ban takes effect from 5pm on Friday. Broadway must adhere to the new rules beginning Thursday night.

• UK authorities abandoned efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and will focus on delaying the worst of the outbreak, as officials said as many as 10,000 Britons may be infected. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned “many more” families will lose loved ones and advised those with symptoms of the virus to stay at home for seven days. Schools will not yet be ordered to close. Johnson said the true scale of the outbreak may be “much higher” than the 590 confirmed cases in the UK so far. The peak of the outbreak could be in 10-14 weeks, the government said.

• Ireland, which has had 43 cases and one death, announced that schools, galleries and museums would shut from Friday until March 29. All mass gatherings would be cancelled, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

• Senegal announced five new cases on Thursday, bringing the West African state's total number to ten, and making it the worst affected country in the region.

• France ordered the closing of nurseries, schools and universities from the beginning of next week. Citizens were urged to work from home, limit travel and keep the most fragile citizens and people over 70 in their houses. Municipal elections will go ahead on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron said in a prime-time address from the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday.

• Sudan suspended flights and closed its land border with Egypt on Thursday, the government said in a statement. Flights from China, Iran, Italy, Spain, Japan and Egypt were halted. Sudan would also stop granting visas to nationals of these countries.

• Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian suggested on Thursday the US military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. In response to the US's accusation that China lost two months before acting against the virus, Zhao said it was the US that lacked transparency. "When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? It might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan,” he wrote.

• Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday the country’s coronavirus outbreak could be part of a biological attack on the Islamic Republic, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars News agency. He ordered the military to work closely with Iran’s health ministry and establish a base dedicated to countering the virus, which has already claimed 429 lives in the county. “Given that there’s evidence that raises the possibility of this event being a biological attack, this initiative can also be an exercise in biological defence,” Khamenei said in the statement.

Reuters, AFP