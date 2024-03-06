The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed Wednesday night’s match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium after the Galaxy team bus was involved in a fatal crash on the way to the game.
The accident occurred on the Schoemanskloof road section of the N4 between Pretoria and Mbombela on Tuesday when Galaxy’s bus was involved in a head-on collision with a VW Polo.
The driver of the Polo was reportedly killed. None of the occupants of the bus were injured.
“The PSL confirms the postponement of the Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for [Wednesday] evening at Mbombela Stadium,” the league said.
“The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances after an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy FC during this challenging period. We acknowledge the affect of this decision on all stakeholders and apologise for inconvenience caused.
“Details regarding the rescheduled fixture will be communicated” Wednesday’s match had been scheduled for a 7.30pm kickoff.
TS Galaxy league match against Downs postponed
PSL confirms game has been moved after accident involving the Rockets
