Sport / Soccer

Hojlund double gives Man U edge over Luton

18 February 2024 - 22:10
by MARTYN HERMAN
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their second goal with Alejandro Garnacho at Kenilworth Road in Luton, Britain, February 18 2024. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Luton — Rasmus Hojlund’s early double proved enough to secure Manchester United an absorbing 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton Town on Sunday and push them closer to the battle for the top four.

Danish striker Hojlund pounced on a defensive error to give United the lead after 37 seconds and then made it 2-0 with only seven minutes on the clock to put his side in control.

Relegation battlers Luton dusted themselves down though and responded impressively with Carlton Morris’ brave header halving the deficit in the 14th minute.

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in action with Luton Town's Gabriel Osho Soccer at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain, February 18 2024 Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
The only surprise in a wide-open game was that there were no more goals as both sides carved out good chances.

Sixth-placed United were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities in the second half while Luton’s Ross Barkley headed against the crossbar in stoppage time.

United’s fourth successive league win put them on 44 points from 25 games, five points behind Aston Villa who are fourth. 

Reuters

Brighton stroll to 5-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United

A late Simon Adingra double secures the visitors’ biggest away win in the Premier League
Sport
18 hours ago

Frustrated Erling Haaland pushes away camera after Chelsea draw

Premier League’s leading scorer fails to find the net from nine shots at goal
Sport
21 hours ago

Chiefs fire blanks in draw with Royal AM

Amakhosi miss chance of leap-frogging Pirates
Sport
19 hours ago
