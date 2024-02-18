US producer inflation rose more than expected in January
Planning to wait for the industry to shake off its cronyist torpor was a grave dereliction of duty to shareholders
Large fuel increases are expected for March
The governing party says it will offer an explanation for those records that ‘either do not exist, or have not been able to have been found’
Anglo American Platinum says macroeconomic and price pressures have forced it to ‘take active steps to secure its long-term sustainability’
Such a move may have important monetary policy and political economy implications, bank economist warns
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
Yulia Navalnaya calls on supporters to battle President Vladimir Putin
Stormers had reason to expect Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse not to be playing
Become a gardener, and you become a co-creator of beauty
Luton — Rasmus Hojlund’s early double proved enough to secure Manchester United an absorbing 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton Town on Sunday and push them closer to the battle for the top four.
Danish striker Hojlund pounced on a defensive error to give United the lead after 37 seconds and then made it 2-0 with only seven minutes on the clock to put his side in control.
Relegation battlers Luton dusted themselves down though and responded impressively with Carlton Morris’ brave header halving the deficit in the 14th minute.
The only surprise in a wide-open game was that there were no more goals as both sides carved out good chances.
Sixth-placed United were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities in the second half while Luton’s Ross Barkley headed against the crossbar in stoppage time.
United’s fourth successive league win put them on 44 points from 25 games, five points behind Aston Villa who are fourth.
Reuters
Hojlund double gives Man U edge over Luton
