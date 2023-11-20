Baloyi tells Chiefs: break the bank for Pitso Mosimane

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has advised Kaizer Chiefs to “break the bank” and secure Pitso Mosimane as head coach to rebuild a team that has endured a decline for almost a decade.
Amakhosi are in search of another coach — which would be their ninth in eight years — and with Mosimane back on the market after he parted ways with the United Arab Emirates’ Al Wahda two weeks ago, Baloyi feels his former team should not hesitate to bring him on board.
“He’s at the top of my list. In fact, he’s my number one, two, three and four for the Chiefs position. I don’t see anyone else who is more suitable,” Baloyi said at the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City at the weekend.
“If you want to make a statement and show that you’re serious about rebuilding the team, then go and get Pitso. Break the bank for him.”
As reported last week, Chiefs are understood to be put off not just by Mosimane’s earnings since he left Mamelodi Sundowns three years ago, but also by the fact that he brings in an entire technical team when he takes over a new job.
“That’s what top coaches do throughout the world,” Baloyi said. “In the past we [Chiefs] were able to get coaches from Europe who brought their own teams. SA should long have embraced this and we wouldn’t have this coaching merry-go-round. Coaches must work with their own teams. I would encourage PSL coaches to all follow this Pitso model of surrounding yourself with people you trust.”
Chiefs have not issued any update on their search for a coach since Molefi Ntseki was sacked in October after a defeat to AmaZulu at FNB Stadium. Baloyi says Amakhosi should now take their time to ensure they bring in the right man after changing head coaches with alarming regularity since 2015, when they last won silverware.
“I think the only coach who was given a proper chance in the past eight years was Steve Komphela. He served for three seasons but everyone else had a short time. Gavin [Hunt] came in at a time when they had a Fifa ban [which barred them from signing players]. They must now take their time. They did the correct thing by promoting Cavin [Johnson] but how long will he be there for?”
The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper added if Chiefs failed to land Mosimane, they should find someone to start in January during the Africa Cup of Nations break.
“Either you let Johnson finish the season and appoint someone at the end, or you get them in for the January break. There have been too many irrational decisions, such as signing players when you don’t have a coach. Don’t do that this time. Don’t sign anyone in January if you don’t have a coach because you don’t know if the incoming coach would want to work with certain players.”
Baloyi tells Chiefs: break the bank for Pitso Mosimane
Amakhosi urged to secure former Al Wahda coach to rebuild the team
Latest
