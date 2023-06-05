Sport / Soccer

Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for World Cup

One of the most difficult selections she has ever made, says coach

05 June 2023 - 18:01 Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 36-member preliminary squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The squad was announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) on Monday. The players called up will attend a camp in Johannesburg with a chance to impress Ellis and make the final 23-member squad. Fifa’s deadline to name the final squad is July 9.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand runs from July 20 to August 20.

“The national team will go into camp in Johannesburg on June 12 and all the players have a chance to impress the coach before the final list for the global tournament is announced later this month,” Safa said.

Ellis admitted the selection of the 36 players, from which veteran Janine van Wyk was a notable omission, gave the coach plenty of headaches. “It’s probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make,” she said.

“As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been difficult.

“We are going to do a final selection and announce the final 23 plus three [reserves]. That is going to be even more difficult, but this is the group of players we think will do the job for us.”

According to Safa’s statement, “Banyana’s highest-capped player, Janine van Wyk, was part of Ellis’s plans for the preliminary squad but was withdrawn from the list due to injury.”

Van Wyk was quoted as saying, “I have sustained an injury that I personally feel would affect my chances of performing at the highest level required to make the World Cup squad. I have to turn down the call-up with a heavy heart, but also knowing I am doing what is best for the team.”

Banyana qualified for the World Cup as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions, after beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

SA, whose games in a tough group G will all be played in New Zealand, kick off the World Cup against Sweden in Wellington on July 23, meet Argentina in Dunedin on July 28 and clash against Italy in Wellington on August 2.

Banyana preliminary squad

Keepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Kebotseng Moletsane, Asa Ramalao 

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede,  Lebohang Ramalepe, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Tiisetso Makhubela, Fikile Magama, Karabo Dhlamini, Asanda Hadebe, Cimone Sauls

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Sibulele Holweni, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly; Thalea Smidt, Thubelihle Shamase

Forwards: Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Nthabiseng Majiya, Siphumelele Shamase, Wendy Shongwe, Ntombifikile Ndlovu, Lelona Daweti, Nicole Michael.

MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten

Faith in this country’s ability to stage top-class sports events has managed to withstand all the challenges and negative vibes
Sport
1 month ago

Banyana coach Ellis names squad to face Serbia

Women's national soccer team will meet Serbia in friendly in April ahead of World Cup
Sport
2 months ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The ladies of Banyana too wise to race to Sona

The speakathon is more to the taste of sport officials, like their political counterparts
Sport
3 months ago

Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana jets off to US club as she nears recovery

Kgatlana ruptured her Achilles tendon in SA’s last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations group match against Botswana last year
Sport
4 months ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Banyana coach Desiree Ellis unfazed by tough World Cup draw

The African champions have been grouped alongside heavyweights Sweden and Italy, a team not quite among Europe’s elite
Sport
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA A tour to Sri Lanka brings back ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Max Verstappen bags Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Gauff advances to French Open quarterfinals
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for World ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Folz, Majoro, Dlamini casualties as AmaZulu boss ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten

Sport / Soccer

Banyana coach Ellis names squad to face Serbia

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The ladies of Banyana too wise to race to Sona

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.