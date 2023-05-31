Riveiro fancies Pirates’ chances in the Champions League

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
The health department says it is ‘looking everywhere’ for the source of the SA cholera outbreak
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Waldek Wasowicz, PKF SA CEO and managing partner of PKF Octagon
Illegal lenders abuse customers’ data and use aggressive recovery tactics including threats and blackmail
Hooker Fez Mbatha says they must improve to get to the top
Monaco auction on June 8 will have 40 Ferraris on offer
As they prepare to venture into the testing territory of the Champions League next season, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition.
Riveiro led Pirates to a second-place finish in the 2022-23 Premiership to book a place in the continental competition and guided them to trophies in the MTN8 and season-ending Nedbank Cup.
The Buccaneers are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-20 season when they were eliminated by Zambian side Green Eagles 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary stage.
“We have the potential to go all the way. I am an optimistic person,” Riveiro said.
“I have told the guys many times that when I start a tournament I go with the intention to go all the way.”
Riveiro admitted this would not be achieved easily due to the punishing travel schedule for teams competing in the Champions League, and other factors.
“We are going to find difficult trips, difficult opponents, difficult decisions from referees — it is a difficult competition.
“Sundowns, this season, did a fantastic job in the competition [reaching the semifinals] — they showed it is possible for SA teams to compete until the last stages.
“So why not? Little by little we are going to start from zero again next season in every competition where we are going to face everyone with the intention to win.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Riveiro fancies Pirates’ chances in the Champions League
As they prepare to venture into the testing territory of the Champions League next season, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition.
Riveiro led Pirates to a second-place finish in the 2022-23 Premiership to book a place in the continental competition and guided them to trophies in the MTN8 and season-ending Nedbank Cup.
The Buccaneers are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-20 season when they were eliminated by Zambian side Green Eagles 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary stage.
“We have the potential to go all the way. I am an optimistic person,” Riveiro said.
“I have told the guys many times that when I start a tournament I go with the intention to go all the way.”
Riveiro admitted this would not be achieved easily due to the punishing travel schedule for teams competing in the Champions League, and other factors.
“We are going to find difficult trips, difficult opponents, difficult decisions from referees — it is a difficult competition.
“Sundowns, this season, did a fantastic job in the competition [reaching the semifinals] — they showed it is possible for SA teams to compete until the last stages.
“So why not? Little by little we are going to start from zero again next season in every competition where we are going to face everyone with the intention to win.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Pirates working hard to challenge Sundowns’ six-year reign as ...
MOGAMAD ALLIE: How teams shaped up in a league season dominated by Sundowns
Pirates will look at transfer opportunities, says Riveiro
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.