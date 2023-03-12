Premier League leaders Arsenal cruise to win over Fulham

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
Much more work has been undertaken since his time, which has clearly escaped Mark Barnes’s attention
Opposition parties have criticised the president for not sticking to his commitment to decrease the size of the executive
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
SA’s fourth-biggest lender declared a final dividend of 650c per share, taking its annual ordinary dividend for the 2022 financial year to 1,300c
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
While a high court decision in 2022 allows LGBTQ+ couples to live together, the supreme court is now set to rule on the right to marry, which the government opposes
Fellow seamer Wayne Parnell to fill the gap while Tabraiz Shamsi is drafted into the squad
Deliveries rose 2.6% to nearly 310,000 cars in 2022, a new record for the German carmaker
London — Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process.
Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a goal.
Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as Mikel Arteta’s side took advantage of Fulham’s porous defence at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s Fulham, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league.
Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard’s corner kick.
"I'm really happy that we won today!" 🙌Mikel Arteta reacts to reaching 100 wins in charge of Arsenal 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cCCLNa9c3G— Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) March 12, 2023
"I'm really happy that we won today!" 🙌Mikel Arteta reacts to reaching 100 wins in charge of Arsenal 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cCCLNa9c3G
Trossard teed up Martinelli in the 26th minute when his arching cross dropped at the far post for an easy header, the Brazilian’s 12th goal of the season. Only four Premier League players have scored more. Seconds before halftime, Odegaard took two touches to control Trossard’s cross before smashing the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Brazilian Gabriel Jesus earned a roar from Gunners fans when he entered the game in the 77th minute, his first action since a knee injury suffered at the World Cup in November. Jesus nearly scored in the 85th, but his shot from close range went straight to the goalkeeper.
Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, giving confidence to the visitors in an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.
Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for United in the second half with a low shot off the post, while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.
Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a couple of free kicks go close.
The result was not what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league, and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in midweek.
A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Premier League leaders Arsenal cruise to win over Fulham
London — Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process.
Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a goal.
Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as Mikel Arteta’s side took advantage of Fulham’s porous defence at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s Fulham, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league.
Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard’s corner kick.
Trossard teed up Martinelli in the 26th minute when his arching cross dropped at the far post for an easy header, the Brazilian’s 12th goal of the season. Only four Premier League players have scored more. Seconds before halftime, Odegaard took two touches to control Trossard’s cross before smashing the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Brazilian Gabriel Jesus earned a roar from Gunners fans when he entered the game in the 77th minute, his first action since a knee injury suffered at the World Cup in November. Jesus nearly scored in the 85th, but his shot from close range went straight to the goalkeeper.
Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, giving confidence to the visitors in an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.
Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for United in the second half with a low shot off the post, while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.
Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a couple of free kicks go close.
The result was not what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league, and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in midweek.
A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship.
Reuters
Ten Hag, Rashford support Fernandes captaincy fully
Liverpool rout Man U in record seven-goal win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Conte says recovery from surgery took longer than expected
Nervous times for nine clubs in Premier League relegation scrap
Chiefs will not know what hit them, says Abubakar
Mokwena has no idea which Percy Tau will show up against Sundowns
Will Pirates opt for fit-again Ofori in Nedbank Cup tie against Venda?
Bayern out to beat Dortmund to secure Bundesliga
Conte casts doubt on his future with Spurs as Champions League woes continue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.