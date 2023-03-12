Sport / Soccer

Premier League leaders Arsenal cruise to win over Fulham

12 March 2023 - 19:39 Lori Ewing
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus shoots at goal in their match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London, Britain, March 12 2023. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS
London — Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process.

Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a goal.

Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as Mikel Arteta’s side took advantage of Fulham’s porous defence at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s Fulham, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league.

Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard’s corner kick.

Trossard teed up Martinelli in the 26th minute when his arching cross dropped at the far post for an easy header, the Brazilian’s 12th goal of the season. Only four Premier League players have scored more. Seconds before halftime, Odegaard took two touches to control Trossard’s cross before smashing the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus earned a roar from Gunners fans when he entered the game in the 77th minute, his first action since a knee injury suffered at the World Cup in November. Jesus nearly scored in the 85th, but his shot from close range went straight to the goalkeeper.

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, giving confidence to the visitors in an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.

Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for United in the second half with a low shot off the post, while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.

Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a couple of free kicks go close.

The result was not what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league, and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in midweek.

A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship. 

Reuters

