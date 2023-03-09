Will Pirates opt for fit-again Ofori in Nedbank Cup tie against Venda?

Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has resumed full training, Orlando Pirates have revealed, but the club did not say whether the 29-year-old would be available for the Nedbank Cup tie against Motsepe Foundation Championship team Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Black Stars international faces a struggle regaining his place at the Buccaneers, with 26-year-old Sipho Chaine, signed from Chippa United in September, putting in some strong showings this year.
“Richard Ofori has been discharged by the medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November,” Pirates said.
Bucs also gave updates on other injured players Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Bandile Shandu.
☠️ Watch the #NedbankCup Pre-Match Press Conference📺 Available on PiratesTV 👉🏿 https://t.co/3Gf0pg7mtq🏆 Round of 16⚽️ @orlandopirates vs @vendafootball📆 Sat, 11/03🏟 Orlando Stadium🕗 8pm🎫 @TicketProSA 👉🏿 https://t.co/mn0z8U1cz7⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) March 8, 2023
The club said a tough schedule “has resulted in a busy few months for the club’s medical staff, with up to five players out of action”.
“Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare has been one of the notable absentees from the match-day squad over the past month, with his last appearance in the starting XI coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in early February.
This was due to a thigh muscle strain in the lead-up to the recent home league fixture against Maritzburg United, which also forced him to miss the subsequent Soweto derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC.
“He has made some progress recovering from the knock and is expected to return to training next week.
“Monare is joined on the injury list by Goodman Mosele, who is scheduled to return to full training in the coming weeks with Bandile Shandu.
“The 23-year-old midfielder [Mosele] is expected to start light training by the end of the week after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, while [right-back] Shandu is also scheduled to return before the end of the month after treatment on a stiff hamstring.
“Other recent additions to the Bucs injury list include captain Innocent Maela, who had a short spell on the sidelines after he sustained a left-foot contusion against Chiefs and has since resumed training.
“Defensive partner Olisa Ndah is also back at training after picking up a knock in his cameo at FNB Stadium.”
Pirates meet Venda having shown signs of improved form with six wins and two defeats from their past eight matches in all competitions.
Will Pirates opt for fit-again Ofori in Nedbank Cup tie against Venda?
Goalkeeper has resumed training after injury in November
