Sport / Soccer

Will Pirates opt for fit-again Ofori in Nedbank Cup tie against Venda?

Goalkeeper has resumed training after injury in November

09 March 2023 - 19:38 Marc Strydom
Richard Ofori of Orlando Pirates with the trophy after his team won the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 5 2022. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Richard Ofori of Orlando Pirates with the trophy after his team won the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 5 2022. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has resumed full training, Orlando Pirates have revealed, but the club did not say whether the 29-year-old would be available for the Nedbank Cup tie against Motsepe Foundation Championship team Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

The Black Stars international faces a struggle regaining his place at the Buccaneers, with 26-year-old Sipho Chaine, signed from Chippa United in September, putting in some strong showings this year.

“Richard Ofori has been discharged by the medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November,” Pirates said.

Bucs also gave updates on other injured players Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Bandile Shandu.

The club said a tough schedule “has resulted in a busy few months for the club’s medical staff, with up to five players out of action”.

“Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare has been one of the notable absentees from the match-day squad over the past month, with his last appearance in the starting XI coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in early February.

This was due to a thigh muscle strain in the lead-up to the recent home league fixture against Maritzburg United, which also forced him to miss the subsequent Soweto derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC.

“He has made some progress recovering from the knock and is expected to return to training next week.

“Monare is joined on the injury list by Goodman Mosele, who is scheduled to return to full training in the coming weeks with Bandile Shandu.

“The 23-year-old midfielder [Mosele] is expected to start light training by the end of the week after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, while [right-back] Shandu is also scheduled to return before the end of the month after treatment on a stiff hamstring.

“Other recent additions to the Bucs injury list include captain Innocent Maela, who had a short spell on the sidelines after he sustained a left-foot contusion against Chiefs and has since resumed training.

“Defensive partner Olisa Ndah is also back at training after picking up a knock in his cameo at FNB Stadium.”

Pirates meet Venda having shown signs of improved form with six wins and two defeats from their past eight matches in all competitions.

Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby

Bucs players are on form and coach Jose Riveiro has many options in attack
Sport
2 weeks ago

Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game

Bucs coach happy he has a greater squad to rely on, but won't reveal his picks
Sport
1 month ago

Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson

Bucs sweep to second successive PSL victory and move up to fourth spot
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Will Pirates opt for fit-again Ofori in Nedbank ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Conte says recovery from surgery took longer than ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Windies fight back but Proteas in control
Sport / Cricket
4.
Chiefs will not know what hit them, says Abubakar
Sport / Soccer
5.
Domeyer jets in hoping to ride a double for the ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16

Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.