Chiefs will not know what hit them, says Abubakar

Well-travelled Casric Stars midfielder Mumuni Abubakar is convinced they have enough ammunition to upset Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at FNB Stadium (6pm).
“I think we’re ready to upset Chiefs. We are a new team but we gelled from the first game ... it’s just magic. Our squad is strong enough to compete against Chiefs. We have been doing well in the league, so our confidence is high and we have the momentum,” said Abubakar, who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Black Leopards, Stellenbosch and Richards Bay.
Casric are unbeaten in their past 15 outings across the Motsepe Foundation Championship and the Ke Yona Cup with an impressive 10 wins and five draws. They are third on the second-tier’s table and very much in the race for automatic promotion. They are a relatively new team after buying the status of Free State Stars at the start of the season.
Abubakar, 29, views the game against Amakhosi as a perfect opportunity for them to lay a foundation for how they’d want to be remembered as the first class of Casric Stars players. The Ghanaian is also pleased his younger and inexperienced teammates will taste such a big game.
“We want to leave a legacy as the first crop of Casric players to achieve great things and winning against Chiefs would be a foundation of that legacy. We are not under any pressure but we are just enjoying the moment,” Abubakar said.
“We have a bunch of experienced players and talented youngsters. Each one of us is looking forward to this game because playing against Chiefs will expose our youngsters to many things. As senior players, we’ve been telling them what it is like to compete with the big boys, so this is a chance for them to see what we’ve been preaching to them.”
Nedbank Cup Fixtures
Friday: Sekhukhune vs Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm
Saturday: Chippa vs Home Defenders, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3pm; Arrows vs Royal, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Pirates vs VFA, Orlando, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy vs Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs vs Casric Stars, FNB, 6pm.
Rookies aim to leave a legacy
Chiefs will not know what hit them, says Abubakar
The Ghanaian midfielder is confident Casric Stars can upset Amakhosi
