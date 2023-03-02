Mbule and Jali alleged to have arrived drunk at Sundowns training

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
Special Investigating Unit expects warrant of execution against assets belonging to Motsoeneng within days
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
French president contributes €50m to forests and biodiversity initiative but who pays for the rest remains unclear
There has been too much talk and hardly any action in professionalising the game
Tanya Ritchie and Helen Hahn plan to drive from Joburg to Nairobi in their yellow 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D
Mamelodi Sundowns were rocked recently when two of their big-name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, arrived for training at their base at Chloorkop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Two reliable sources, who did not want to be named, said there had been two incidents.
The sources said Bafana Bafana international Mbule, 24, who had a history of misdemeanours at former club SuperSport United, was sent home from a training session about two weeks ago because he arrived apparently inebriated.
The midfielder last played in Sundowns’ 3-2 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against Richards Bay FC at Loftus Stadium on February 7, where he was man of the match. His disappearance from the team sheet has sparked speculation about a disciplinary issue.
Before the team’s departure last week for their 2-2 Caf Champions League group stage draw with Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday night, 32-year-old former Bafana midfield star Jali reported at Chloorkop allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
One source said he believes Jali, who was a star player at Downs in 2021/2022 but is battling for game time this season, is frustrated that the club does not want to release him from the remaining months of his contract so that he can join Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown interest in signing him.
In August 2020, during the lockdown for Covid-19, Jali was at loggerheads with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane when he reported for their training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg under the influence of alcohol.
Downs have ruled the roost in SA domestic football, winning five successive Premiership titles, and the foundation of that dominance was laid on discipline from their players.
“There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room,” one of the sources said.
“Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level.”
Runaway Premiership leaders Sundowns are matches away from clinching their sixth championship on the trot, but the dressing room turmoil has the potential to derail their Nedbank Cup and Champions League campaigns.
Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena was asked at a media conference on Tuesday about the mysterious absence of Mbule from the Brazilians’ line-up in recent weeks.
“Unfortunately Sipho is suspended for the next match so he’s not in contention. But one game at a time and we’ll see how we can go with Sipho leading up to Stellenbosch [Downs’ away league match on Sunday].”
Attempts since Wednesday to obtain comment from Sundowns’ media department were unsuccessful. Downs legal and commercial executive Yogesh Singh could not be reached.
Attempts to reach Mike Makaab — the agent, who represents both players — were also unsuccessful.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mbule and Jali alleged to have arrived drunk at Sundowns training
Fears that indiscipline from star players could affect the club’s dominance of SA football
Mamelodi Sundowns were rocked recently when two of their big-name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, arrived for training at their base at Chloorkop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Two reliable sources, who did not want to be named, said there had been two incidents.
The sources said Bafana Bafana international Mbule, 24, who had a history of misdemeanours at former club SuperSport United, was sent home from a training session about two weeks ago because he arrived apparently inebriated.
The midfielder last played in Sundowns’ 3-2 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against Richards Bay FC at Loftus Stadium on February 7, where he was man of the match. His disappearance from the team sheet has sparked speculation about a disciplinary issue.
Before the team’s departure last week for their 2-2 Caf Champions League group stage draw with Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday night, 32-year-old former Bafana midfield star Jali reported at Chloorkop allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
One source said he believes Jali, who was a star player at Downs in 2021/2022 but is battling for game time this season, is frustrated that the club does not want to release him from the remaining months of his contract so that he can join Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown interest in signing him.
In August 2020, during the lockdown for Covid-19, Jali was at loggerheads with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane when he reported for their training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg under the influence of alcohol.
Downs have ruled the roost in SA domestic football, winning five successive Premiership titles, and the foundation of that dominance was laid on discipline from their players.
“There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room,” one of the sources said.
“Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level.”
Runaway Premiership leaders Sundowns are matches away from clinching their sixth championship on the trot, but the dressing room turmoil has the potential to derail their Nedbank Cup and Champions League campaigns.
Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena was asked at a media conference on Tuesday about the mysterious absence of Mbule from the Brazilians’ line-up in recent weeks.
“Unfortunately Sipho is suspended for the next match so he’s not in contention. But one game at a time and we’ll see how we can go with Sipho leading up to Stellenbosch [Downs’ away league match on Sunday].”
Attempts since Wednesday to obtain comment from Sundowns’ media department were unsuccessful. Downs legal and commercial executive Yogesh Singh could not be reached.
Attempts to reach Mike Makaab — the agent, who represents both players — were also unsuccessful.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tau and Al Ahly threaten Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run
I’m not going into derby worried about my job, says Chiefs coach
Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.