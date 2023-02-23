Sport / Soccer

I’m not going into derby worried about my job, says Chiefs coach

23 February 2023 - 17:45 SAZI HADEBE
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane (right) during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 19 2023.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane (right) during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 19 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Arthur Zwane doesn’t think a defeat in Saturday’s Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium will spell the end of his tenure as Kaizer Chiefs head coach.           

Zwane, who was appointed to the hot seat at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign, goes into the derby under pressure after calls for his head grew louder after the fifth-placed side’s 3-2 league defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane last Sunday.

The Chiefs coach needed protection from security staff at Peter Mokaba Stadium as fans showed their displeasure and booed him.

Amakhosi are trailing runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 27 points after 20 matches and have only bagged four points in their past four matches. 

“I don’t know,” was Zwane’s initial response when asked if Saturday’s match (3.30pm) could decide his future at Chiefs. “As far as I know, I’m the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’ve always been saying the club has a plan. And it [his job] doesn’t matter as much as we need three points and want to win every game. I’m not going into this match worried about my job or any other things. The focus is on playing this game and making sure the players apply themselves correctly.”

Chiefs have been inconsistent in 2023, suffering defeats against Sekhukhune United (1-0), AmaZulu (4-0) and Sundowns (1-0). They had one victory against Royal AM (2-0), drew against TS Galaxy (0-0) and lost against Arrows. 

But Zwane insisted on Thursday that he believes his team can turn things around in the last 10 league matches. 

“We're not happy with where we are,” the former Chiefs player admitted. “We could have done better by a long way, but as I have said, injuries and many other things have happened. But I’m happy with our progress.

“At the end of the day it’s what you want to achieve and the players know what it means to play for a team of Chiefs’ calibre. They know what is at stake — they play 30-plus cup finals because every team wants to beat us.

“Those same players also want to come to Kaizer Chiefs. The good thing is as much we’ve been struggling here and there, we still managed to grab valuable points and produced some great performances.

“In the game we lost against Arrows, we should have scored three goals in the first half because we played to our strength. We also tried to get the combinations right. What I’m happy about is that the guys have tried their best despite the lack of consistency.”

Chiefs face a Pirates side that will be desperate to beat them after losing the last four Soweto derbies in league matches. Third-placed Pirates go into Saturday’s match in better form as they have won four of their last five matches.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: A collision between LIV defectors ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Four reasons underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boks aim has been to evolve in World Cup year
Sport / Rugby
4.
Jake White happy to see Libbok flourish at ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Tau and Al Ahly threaten Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run

Sport / Soccer

Four reasons underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby

Sport / Soccer

Shabalala grew up supporting Pirates but ‘will die a Chiefs fan’

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Christian Atsu leaves a lasting legacy on the field and off it

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs management ‘fully behind’ under-pressure Zwane

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.