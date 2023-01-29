Chiefs make hard work with first victory over Royal AM

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Central bank grants more time amid a shortage of the new notes that could affect businesses and millions of Nigerians
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Amakhosi’s maiden victory over Royal AM should have been by a wider margin. They should have exacted revenge for the embarrassing 4-1 defeat from last season.
But their profligacy in front of goal ensured they scored just twice via Sifiso Hlanti’s headed goal from a Keagan Dolly free-kick and a tap in by Ashley du Preez following a sweet low cross from the right by debutant Christian Saile.
The failure to slaughter AM notwithstanding, this was a well-deserved victory for Chiefs who, with their partisan supporters, duly celebrated with glee at the end.
After all, this was victory that ended a three-match losing streak in a season that will once again see them failing to win the championship for a seventh campaign running.
Coach Arhtur Zwane had spoken during the week about his pleasure at how his team perform as a group and said he was hopeful they would turn the corner.
He lamented the individual errors that have seen them not only concede goals and lose matches, but also their failure to convert chances.
If he worked on it in the build-up to this match, the players clearly did not learn — for Chiefs were once again error-prone, particularly in the first half that was stopped for 15 minutes due to a power failure.
They started the match more energetic and threatened to score as early as the sixth minute when Mduduzi Tshabalala lofted the ball over Patrick Nyame, but also too high over the target.
Zwane was then forced to make a change when Reeve Frosler had to leave the pitch on a stretcher following injury. Dillon Solomons slotted in nicely as a replacement and Chiefs continued to dominate an AM side that appeared content to soak up the pressure and attack on the counter.
In the first stanza, Chiefs had opportunities to score but all of Siyethemba Sithebe, Sifiso Hlanti and Calvin Binenyimana fluffed their opportunities.
The visitors appeared content to play on the back-foot and relied on the counterattack with Mfundo Thikazi looking dangerous on the right side. He had two good chances to score, sending the ball skywards over Brandon Petersen’s goal on 18 minutes, and then shooting it against the side netting two minutes later.
After the break, Chiefs again looked to be the better side as they attacked with verve with Dolly denied by Nyame when he attempted a low shot from close range.
The introduction of debutant Saile sent the crowd cheering, but it was his teammates who were celebrating the most after he set up Du Preez for the second goal as Amakhosi grabbed three valuable points from a morale boosting victory against a side that had previously embarrassed them.
