Former Chiefs star Manyama battles to shake off injury

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Numerous government reforms are reshaping the landscape and investors are waking up to the opportunities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
While former Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama's career appears to be up in the air, his agent Maimane Phiri is confident the 2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) player of the season will bounce back strongly soon.
Manyama has been without a club since being released by Chiefs in a major clear-out at the end of last season.
The 32-year-old former Ajax Cape Town player was apparently close to resigning with Cape Town City for the current campaign, but his serious knee injury got in the way of a deal.
That has raised doubts on whether, given his age and six months spent out of the game, Manyama will return to the field.
Former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows star Phiri has dismissed the idea that Manyama’s career may be over, and said it will not be long before the player is back though he could not give a time frame.
“Injuries are part of football,” Phiri said. “Some people can spend two years without playing and when they heal they play again.
“So we can’t say his career is over now. But we have to wait until he heals properly.
“Injuries are different and it depends on how we treat them and how our bodies react to treatment. He will be fine.”
The former footballer turned agent said Manyama is still in rehab and their focus is to make sure that when he returns he is healthy physically and mentally.
“The important thing for now is not about getting a team to play for, but for him to heal first, it is no use getting a team while he hasn’t healed,” Phiri said.
“[A new team] might rush to play him and that will make the injury worse. Once he is fine mentally and physically we will take it from there.”
While Manyama enjoyed trophy success with City and SuperSport United, he left Amakhosi with no silverware to show in his four-year stay at Naturena.
He also spent a season playing in Europe where the attacking midfielder battled for game time at Turkish top-tier side Konyaspor in 2017-2018.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Chiefs star Manyama battles to shake off injury
His agent has dismissed the idea that the player’s career may be over
While former Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama's career appears to be up in the air, his agent Maimane Phiri is confident the 2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) player of the season will bounce back strongly soon.
Manyama has been without a club since being released by Chiefs in a major clear-out at the end of last season.
The 32-year-old former Ajax Cape Town player was apparently close to resigning with Cape Town City for the current campaign, but his serious knee injury got in the way of a deal.
That has raised doubts on whether, given his age and six months spent out of the game, Manyama will return to the field.
Former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows star Phiri has dismissed the idea that Manyama’s career may be over, and said it will not be long before the player is back though he could not give a time frame.
“Injuries are part of football,” Phiri said. “Some people can spend two years without playing and when they heal they play again.
“So we can’t say his career is over now. But we have to wait until he heals properly.
“Injuries are different and it depends on how we treat them and how our bodies react to treatment. He will be fine.”
The former footballer turned agent said Manyama is still in rehab and their focus is to make sure that when he returns he is healthy physically and mentally.
“The important thing for now is not about getting a team to play for, but for him to heal first, it is no use getting a team while he hasn’t healed,” Phiri said.
“[A new team] might rush to play him and that will make the injury worse. Once he is fine mentally and physically we will take it from there.”
While Manyama enjoyed trophy success with City and SuperSport United, he left Amakhosi with no silverware to show in his four-year stay at Naturena.
He also spent a season playing in Europe where the attacking midfielder battled for game time at Turkish top-tier side Konyaspor in 2017-2018.
Clubs set to tussle over former Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama
What can be done to awaken the sleeping Amakhosi giant?
Chiefs turn attention to Soweto derby high on confidence
Baxter explains reasons for selections in Chiefs’ cup defeat to TS Galaxy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Clubs set to tussle over former Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama
What can be done to awaken the sleeping Amakhosi giant?
Chiefs turn attention to Soweto derby high on confidence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.