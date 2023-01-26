Sport / Soccer

Former Chiefs star Manyama battles to shake off injury

His agent has dismissed the idea that the player’s career may be over

26 January 2023 - 15:30 Sithembiso Dindi
Former Kaizer Chiefs player Lebogang Manyama is still clubless and nursing an injury. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
While former Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama's career appears to be up in the air, his agent Maimane Phiri is confident the 2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) player of the season will bounce back strongly soon.

Manyama has been without a club since being released by Chiefs in a major clear-out at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old former Ajax Cape Town player was apparently close to resigning with Cape Town City for the current campaign, but his serious knee injury got in the way of a deal.

That has raised doubts on whether, given his age and six months spent out of the game, Manyama will return to the field.

Former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows star Phiri has dismissed the idea that Manyama’s career may be over, and said it will not be long before the player is back though he could not give a time frame.

“Injuries are part of football,” Phiri said. “Some people can spend two years without playing and when they heal they play again.

“So we can’t say his career is over now. But we have to wait until he heals properly.

“Injuries are different and it depends on how we treat them and how our bodies react to treatment. He will be fine.”

The former footballer turned agent said Manyama is still in rehab and their focus is to make sure that when he returns he is healthy physically and mentally.

“The important thing for now is not about getting a team to play for, but for him to heal first, it is no use getting a team while he hasn’t healed,” Phiri said.

“[A new team] might rush to play him and that will make the injury worse. Once he is fine mentally and physically we will take it from there.”

While Manyama enjoyed trophy success with City and SuperSport United, he left Amakhosi with no silverware to show in his four-year stay at Naturena.

He also spent a season playing in Europe where the attacking midfielder battled for game time at Turkish top-tier side Konyaspor in 2017-2018.

 

