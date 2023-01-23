Sport / Soccer

It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as Mpontshane becomes ‘boo boys’ target

Last week he appealed to Bucs fans to support their players after forward Terrence Dzvukamanja was booed when coming off the bench

23 January 2023 - 15:11 Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed he believes it is a minority of the club’s supporters who are turning on their own players after much-maligned goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane became the latest target of Bucs’ boo brigade on Sunday.

Mpontshane’s battles with form and costly mistakes have seen new signing Sipho Chaine fielded between the posts. The former Chippa United man had a solid showing as Pirates swept Stellenbosch FC aside 4-1 in their Premiership outing at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

At one stage Chaine went down for medical attention. As Mpontshane warmed up, a section of supporters booed the keeper, who gestured back as if to say, “What’s going on?” Chaine recovered and finished the game.

Last week Riveiro appealed to Bucs fans to support their players after forward Terrence Dzvukamanja was booed when coming off the bench. The Zimbabwean striker went on to break a 1-1 deadlock as Pirates ran out 3-1 winners against Lamontville Arrows in Durban thanks to two injury-time strikes.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to not support one of our players when he’s just about to go on the field and replace another player,” Riveiro said when asked about Mpontshane’s hostile reception.

“It’s nice when you are playing away and the fans are bullying you and you get motivated by that. It’s not nice when you’re playing on your home ground.

“I think we are making an issue about something where we are talking about a small number of people. Overall, the people who come to our stadium are not doubting our players and are supporting us until the end.

“When we play away the support we get is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Riveiro said.

“So [we say] only thank you to our fans, and also the ones who cannot afford to come to the stadium.

“I think we shouldn’t make an issue about this [the booing], but at the same time bullying is something terrible in every scenario — at school, in the stadium, in the office.

“It’s something we all should take seriously because it’s costing some things that we don’t always want to talk about. But it’s something too deep to talk about now.

“I’m so happy with ‘Pontshe’ [Mpontshane], his professionalism and how he’s handling the situation. He’s a strong guy,” he said.

Pirates went up to fourth place from a second straight win against Stellies. They meet Marumo Gallants next at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Nketiah strikes late to sink Man United

Arsenal restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice
Sport
1 day ago

Haaland hat-trick earns Man City easy win over Wolves

The Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season
Sport
1 day ago

Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson

Bucs sweep to second successive PSL victory and move up to fourth spot
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker
Sport / Soccer
2.
KEVIN McCALLUM: Bavuma should be SA’s Test captain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Arsenal have history on their side in title race ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Khumalo’s chance of a second Durban July success ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
July winner Sparkling Water the forgotten horse ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Nketiah strikes late to sink Man United

Sport / Soccer

Haaland hat-trick earns Man City easy win over Wolves

Sport / Soccer

Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.