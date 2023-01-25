Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Inflation is best expained by monetary theory, which states that the more money is printed the more prices rise — and central banks have been printing it like there’s no tomorrow
Scores of people dressed in blue gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
We have started seeing the ‘phenomenon of the strongman … It’s something we need to fight against,’ the Sudanese-British billionaire says
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
The companies have in the past collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models
The video assistant referee (VAR) system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences in a 12-month trial that starts at the Fifa Club World Cup, which kicks off in Morocco next Wednesday.
While the conversation between the referee and the VAR official will remain private, the referee will, however, have a microphone to explain the outcome and the reason for the decision...
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Referees to explain their decisions in VAR trial
The 12-month test period at the Fifa Club World Cup will provide evidence whether the proposed innovation will further inflame or calm passions
