Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Referees to explain their decisions in VAR trial

The 12-month test period at the Fifa Club World Cup will provide evidence whether the proposed innovation will further inflame or calm passions

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 05:05 Mogamad Allie

The video assistant referee (VAR) system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences in a 12-month trial that starts at the Fifa Club World Cup, which kicks off in Morocco next Wednesday.

While the conversation between the referee and the VAR official will remain private, the referee will, however, have a microphone to explain the outcome and the reason for the decision...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.