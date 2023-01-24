Former Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu blasts Sundowns for ‘destroying SA football’

Better-than-expected PMI data from the US, Europe and the UK fails to lift investors’ fears of further rate hikes
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu has called out Mamelodi Sundowns for player-hogging tendencies that he claims are destroying Bafana Bafana and SA football.
Sundowns have for some time been criticised for using their immense financial muscle to acquire almost all the top players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
It has been claimed that they sometimes buy highly talented players just so they do not go to their rivals. Those players, the critics allege, often end up on the bench.
As runaway log leaders Sundowns march to their sixth successive Premiership title, setting a new club record of 12 wins in a row, such criticism has emerged again.
Mahlangu, a top player in the early 2000s, blasted Sundowns for contributing to the poor standard of SA football and said they need to be stopped.
“The PSL is not watchable, at least to me. I’m failing to watch PSL games because the standard has dropped a lot,” Mahlangu said in a video posted on his Twitter page.
“We have been suggesting the issue of financial fair play in the PSL, but Masandawana fans obviously want their team to win all the time. But our national team is dead now.”
Mahlangu said The Brazilians — in their 1-0 Premiership win against Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday when they set their 12-game win record — had an army of star players in the stands who could walk into the starting line-up of any club in the PSL.
“Let’s speak the truth and stop siding with our favourite teams — something must be done.
“If you check the game between Chiefs and Sundowns and look at the team that was selected for Sundowns, and also check players such as [Lesedi] Kapinga, [Mosa] Lebusa, Rivaldo [Coetzee], the list of players that are sitting in the stands is endless.
“That’s another top team of players sitting in the stands that should be playing in another team.
“And they come and claim they want to help Bafana Bafana become a top national team. It’s not going to be possible because all our best players are in one team and they don’t play.
“I’m happy some of the fans are starting to notice this and they are talking about something that must be done because we can’t have all the top players in one team and they don’t play. How are we going to improve?”
Mahlangu feels Sundowns should use their spending power to buy players they need and are going to use.
“Manchester City, yes [they also have a lot of money to spend], but they didn’t buy all the top players in the Premier League.
“The Premier League is still competitive and Man City are still a good team. I’m not comparing, I’m just making sense.
“Something must be done, and also Sundowns know what they are doing is destroying SA football,” he said.
Mahlangu’s comments attracted the attention of former Pirates and SuperSport United star Daine Klate, who defended Masandawana.
“I think the rest just need to catch up with Sundowns. If they don’t, then Sundowns must win every season,” Klate tweeted.
“The work and process they followed over the years took a lot of time. So credit for all the investing and the success is well deserved.
“I think let’s leave Sundowns and start talking about what the rest must do to get to that level. Some [teams] don’t have training facilities. How will success arrive?”
